Baseballs lie in a box after a high school baseball game held at Pleasant Grove High School in Pleasant Grove on Friday, April 25, 2025.

The 6A baseball state tournament continues on Monday with four bracket play games at UVU.

Lehi opened things up with a win over Pleasant Grove.

It would have been understandable for TJ Peterson to be a bit anxious ahead of Monday morning’s 6A baseball state tournament game against higher-seed Pleasant Grove.

After all, the last time the Lehi pitcher got the start against Pleasant Grove three weeks ago, he got chased in just two innings after giving up five runs and walking two batters in a wild game that Lehi came back to win 15-10.

But every day is a new day on the diamond, and that’s exactly how Peterson pitched.

The senior struck out seven and only allowed six hits over six innings — walking just one — as No. 10 seed Lehi took care of business against No. 2 seed Pleasant Grove 8-2 on Monday in the first game of 6A bracket play at UVU.

“He gamed up. He is a gamer, and he just got after it right from the start. I was really proud of him. On shorter rest because of our game getting pushed back to Thursday (last week), I was pretty pleased with how he pitched. Just got after it and commanded the strike zone really and kept the pressure on them,” said Lehi coach Eric Madsen.

While Peterson’s fortunes changed for the better from his last time out against Pleasant Grove, so did Keaton Nordick’s — but not the way he wanted.

After the Pleasant Grove ace struck out 11 in a win over Lehi earlier this season, he struggled with his command Monday, walking three and hitting three more as he only lasted 3 2/3 innings in the loss.

“We’ve seen him, knew he’s very talented and he still showed it. He didn’t have the same stuff he had last time against us, but I thought our guys did a good job of laying off that pitch and hanging in there. They got hit where before we kind of got out of the way. So I was happy with the way our guys approached it,” said Madsen.

Three weeks after striking out 11 Lehi batters, Nordick only recorded two Ks on Monday.

Nordick struggled early, putting four batters on base in the first inning, but Lehi didn’t capitalize, scoring just once.

In the second, however, Lehi tagged him with four straight singles, scoring three runs and opening up a 4-0 lead.

Boston Drakulich, Dawson Brown and Brandon Manookin all singled in runs in the big second inning. Brown finished the game 2 for 4 for the Pioneers while No. 7 hitter Ozzie Williams had a great game as well going 2 for 5 with a double, triple and two RBIs.

Williams’ two-run double in the top of the sixth pushed Lehi’s lead to 7-2 after Pleasant Grove cut made it a 5-2 game in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI double from Drew Smith.

“Any day can be your day. That’s all it really is, you just keep playing and hope that it goes your way,” said Madsen, whose team is the defending 6A state champ heading into the playoffs.

He hopes that experience helps his team string together several more wins this week at UVU in pursuit of the repeat state championship after a so-so regular season with just a 13-12 record.

“They know coming in, you just got to play and hope that it goes your way, that’s really what it is. And just get after it and see what happens,” said Madsen.