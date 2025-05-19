In the past two 6A girls golf state tournaments, Lone Peak’s Saydie Wagner has finished second as a freshman and then third as a sophomore last season — both times behind teammates and 6A medalist Aadyn Long.
After Day 1 of this year’s tournament at MeadowBrook Golf Course, it’s Wagner who will be in the driver’s seat for medalist honors.
Wagner shot a 2-under 70 on Monday, the golfer in the red number in the opening round, and will have a two shot lead over three golfers heading into Tuesday’s final round.
Long is among the golfers well within striking distance as she shot an even-par 72 on Monday along with Weber’s Remi Rawlings and fellow Lone Peak teammate Mikaila Lieu.
Herriman’s Natalie McLane and Bingham’s Stratton Durrant shot 1-over 73s.
As expected, the chase for the team title is a runaway for Lone Peak in its pursuit of a 4-peat. The Knights shot a team score of 289 on Monday. Bingham sits in second place with a 321, followed by Corner Canyon at 330.
Class 6A state tournament
At Meadow Brook Golf Course
Team scores (Day 1)
- Lone Peak, 289
- Bingham, 321
- Corner Canyon, 330
- Herriman, 346
- Farmington, 348
- Fremont, 348
- Syracuse, 349
- Mountain Ridge, 355
- Copper Hills, 357
- American Fork, 366
- Skyridge, 366
Individual leaders (Top 20)
- 70 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak
- 72 — Remi Rawlings, Weber
- 72 — Mikaila Lieu, Lone Peak
- 72 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak
- 73 — Natalie McLane, Herriman
- 73 — Stratton Durrant, Bingham
- 74 — Kylee Cosper, Syracuse
- 74 — Susan Tiffner, Fremont
- 75 — Taylor Weingarten, Copper Hills
- 75 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak
- 75 — Ashlyn Cline, Corner Canyon
- 76 — Aspen Taylor, Farmington
- 79 — Morgan Thomas, Lone Peak
- 79 — Ellie Anderson, Riverton
- 80 — Megan Matsuura, Corner Canyon
- 80 — Tacee Hess, Lehi
- 82 — Trish Wilson, Bingham
- 82 — Addison Cannon, Layton
- 83 — Kai Post, Syracuse
- 83 — Aubrie Beckman, Bingham
- 83 — Sawyer Ramey, Lone Peak
- 83 — Chloe Suazo, Bingham