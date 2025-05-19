Lone Peak’s Saydie Wager, shown here last year at the 6A girls golf state tournament at Riverbend Golf Course in Riverton on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, is the Day 1 leader after Monday's opening round. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
In the past two 6A girls golf state tournaments, Lone Peak’s Saydie Wagner has finished second as a freshman and then third as a sophomore last season — both times behind teammates and 6A medalist Aadyn Long.

After Day 1 of this year’s tournament at MeadowBrook Golf Course, it’s Wagner who will be in the driver’s seat for medalist honors.

Wagner shot a 2-under 70 on Monday, the golfer in the red number in the opening round, and will have a two shot lead over three golfers heading into Tuesday’s final round.

Long is among the golfers well within striking distance as she shot an even-par 72 on Monday along with Weber’s Remi Rawlings and fellow Lone Peak teammate Mikaila Lieu.

Herriman’s Natalie McLane and Bingham’s Stratton Durrant shot 1-over 73s.

As expected, the chase for the team title is a runaway for Lone Peak in its pursuit of a 4-peat. The Knights shot a team score of 289 on Monday. Bingham sits in second place with a 321, followed by Corner Canyon at 330.

Class 6A state tournament

At Meadow Brook Golf Course

Team scores (Day 1)

  1. Lone Peak, 289
  2. Bingham, 321
  3. Corner Canyon, 330
  4. Herriman, 346
  5. Farmington, 348
  6. Fremont, 348
  7. Syracuse, 349
  8. Mountain Ridge, 355
  9. Copper Hills, 357
  10. American Fork, 366
  11. Skyridge, 366

Individual leaders (Top 20)

  • 70 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak
  • 72 — Remi Rawlings, Weber
  • 72 — Mikaila Lieu, Lone Peak
  • 72 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak
  • 73 — Natalie McLane, Herriman
  • 73 — Stratton Durrant, Bingham
  • 74 — Kylee Cosper, Syracuse
  • 74 — Susan Tiffner, Fremont
  • 75 — Taylor Weingarten, Copper Hills
  • 75 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak
  • 75 — Ashlyn Cline, Corner Canyon
  • 76 — Aspen Taylor, Farmington
  • 79 — Morgan Thomas, Lone Peak
  • 79 — Ellie Anderson, Riverton
  • 80 — Megan Matsuura, Corner Canyon
  • 80 — Tacee Hess, Lehi
  • 82 — Trish Wilson, Bingham
  • 82 — Addison Cannon, Layton
  • 83 — Kai Post, Syracuse
  • 83 — Aubrie Beckman, Bingham
  • 83 — Sawyer Ramey, Lone Peak
  • 83 — Chloe Suazo, Bingham
