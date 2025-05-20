Park City’s Megan Magee defends Cedar Valley’s Ava Peck as they play in 5A high school lacrosse action at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Here’s a recap of the 6A, 5A and 4A girls lacrosse semifinals that were held at Westminster College on Tuesday.

6A Playoffs

In a tightly-contested 6A semifinal at Westminster College, No. 1 seed Mountain Ridge outlasted No. 4 seed Skyridge 14-11 to advance to its second straight state championship game. Olivia Cannon scored five goals and recorded four ground balls to lead the attack for the Sentinels, which led 6-5 at the half. Lucy Rigby added three goals for Mountain Ridge. In the loss for Skyridge, Summer Buechner notched three goals and three assists.

No. 2 seed Farmington jumped all over No. 3 seed Riverton, racing to an 11-5 halftime lead and coasting from there with a dominant 6A semifinal win at Westminster College. Hailey Larsen had a huge game for the Phoenix with five goals, three assists and four ground galls, with Katherine Carter chipping in with four goals and two assists. Farmington improved to 17-3 on the season as leading scorer Alexandra MacAulay added four more points to her point haul this season giving her 120 so far with 75 goals and 45 assists.

5A Playoffs

Top seed Park seed jumped all over No. 12 seed Cedar Valley, jumping out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter at Westminster College and rolling from there to advance to Thursday’s 5A state championship game. Ten different players scored goals for the Miners, led by Megan Magee who notched four goals and three assists to raise her season point total to 73. Natalia Sqwajkun, Hadley Mullholland, Sophia Mondschein and Maddie McHenry all scored a pair of goals for Park City.

Leading 3-2 after the first quarter, No. 3 Olympus quickly pulled away from No. 2 Salem Hills the rest of the way in Tuesday’s 5A semifinal to set up another Olympus vs. Park City state championship showdown this Thursday. Olympus Lizzie Anne led all scorers with six goals and an assist, while Masami Goodick chipped in with five goals, and Emma Gabbart added two goals and four ground balls.

4A Playoffs

Bear River is one win away from a fourth straight 4A championship after a convincing 4A semifinal win over Provo on Tuesday at Westminster College. Jeanine Webb had a monster game for the Bears recorded six goals and three ground balls, with Emma Kierstead adding three goals as the top-ranked Bears improved to 20-0 on the season. No. 5 Provo was overrun from the outset, though Izzy Moyes had some success scoring a pair of goals in the loss.

No. 2 seed Waterford outscored No. 6 seed Payson 9-3 in the first half of Tuesday’s 4A semifinal to march into the 4A championship game on Thursday. Junior Whitney Spanos had another great game for the Ravens notching four goals, two assists and two ground balls, while senior Mia Chao added four goals of her own. In the loss, Leah Sorenson recorded a hat trick for the Lions.