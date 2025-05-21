Skyridge’s Cabell Buechner shoots past Davis’ Luke Nosler as they play in 5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
James Edward
By James Edward

Here’s a recap of the six boys lacrosse semifinal games at Westminster University on Wednesday.

6A Playoffs

Davis 11, Skyridge 10

Less than a minute into overtime, Dawson Draper scored his fourth goal on Ashton Wood’s fifth assist of the game as No. 2 seed Davis beat No. 3 seed Skyridge in an absolute 6A semifinal thriller at Westminster University.

Skyridge’s Carson Butterfield scored with 54 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime.

Both teams were undefeated heading into the semifinal showdown, but it’s Davis that survives to get a shot at No. 1 Corner Canyon in Friday’s state championship, a rematch of last years’s game that Corner Canyon won in OT.

Draper finished the game with four goals, with six other teammates scoring a goal as well. Wood dished out a game-high five assists in the win, while Carter Sant was a beast with 10 ground balls.

Dylan Forsgren notched four goals in the loss, with Tevan Ward adding three.

Corner Canyon 13, Lone Peak 3

Top seed Corner Canyon is one win away from a fifth straight state championship.

The Chargers outscored No. 5 seed Lone Peak 7-0 in the second half as they pulled away for the emphatic 6A semifinal win.

Corner Canyon got balanced scoring in the win with seven different goal scorers, led by Michael Wheatley and Pierson Degracie who scored three each.

Ren Neilson added two goals and three ground balls as well.

“We were patient on offense and we possessed the ball. Easton Danes and Noah Dunbar did an excellent job at the face off x. The defense was solid after a couple of early goals by Lone Peak,” said Corner Canyon coach Jeff King.

5A Playoffs

Brighton 15, Alta 10

Unlike its previous region meeting with Alta, top seed Brighton started out hot in the 5A semifinal on Wednesday, building a 5-3 lead after the first quarter and extending it to 10-6 by halftime as it rolled to Friday’s state championship.

The defending state champion Bengals will face the Park City-Olympus winner in the final. Gabe Carrera scored five goals to lead the attack for Brighton, while Zach Anderson added four goals and six ground balls. Andrew Salinas tallied three goals.

“We were able to control the middle of the field. Faceoffs and ground balls allowed us to control the tempo of the game. I thought we did really well defensively making them earn everything. It’s hard to beat teams twice but we made the adjustments from the first meeting and are happy to be moving on,” said Brighton coach Chris O’Donnell.

In the loss, Beckham Horoba scored four goals to lead the way for the Hawks.

1 of 104
Olympus’ Thomas Ockey and Park City’s Reece Smith tumble over each other as they play in the 4A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 104
Sky Ridge’s Cabell Buechner shoots past Davis’ Luke Nosler as they play in 5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 104
Park City’s Ian Marsland celebrates as they and Olympus play in the 4A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 104
Brighton’s Austin (Ralph) Taylor shoots past Alta’s McKade Benson as they play in the 5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 104
Lone Peak’s Emmett Fenton looks around as he avoids Corner Canyon’s Kampton Dutton as they play in the 6A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 104
Sky Ridge’s Cabell Buechner shoots past Davis’ Luke Nosler as they play in 5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
20 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
21 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
22 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
23 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
24 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
25 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
26 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
27 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
28 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
29 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
30 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
31 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
32 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
33 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
34 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
35 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
36 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
37 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
38 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
39 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
40 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
41 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
42 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
43 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
44 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
45 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
46 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
47 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
48 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
49 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
50 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
51 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
52 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
53 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
54 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
55 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
56 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
57 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
58 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
59 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
60 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
61 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
62 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
63 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
64 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
65 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
66 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
67 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
68 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
69 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
70 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
71 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
72 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
73 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
74 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
75 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
76 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
77 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
78 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
79 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
80 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
81 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
82 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
83 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
84 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
85 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
86 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
87 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
88 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
89 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
90 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
91 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
92 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
93 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
94 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
95 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
96 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
97 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
98 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
99 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
100 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
101 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
102 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
103 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
104 of 104
5A Boys Lacrosse semifinals at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Park City 8, Olympus 3

In a tight, defensive 5A semifinal, No. 3 Park City held No. 2 Olympus scoreless in the middle two quarters as the Miners prevailed 8-3 to advance to their fifth straight state championship game.

The Miners will face top seed Brighton in the championship on Friday. Park City is 2-2 in the previous four title games, losing to Brighton 10-3 in last year’s championship.

Ian Marsland led the attack for Park City with three goals on Wednesday, with five other teammates recording single goals.

Reece Smith helped the Miners maintain possession leading his team with four ground balls to go along with an assist.

“We started the season as a young squad with a couple of strong leaders. Each day the team’s been getting a little better and it’s been fun to watch them grow,” said Park City coach Michael Persky.

“Today, the defense was outstanding. It started with Max Gordon making some great saves, but the whole defense led by Reece Smith played lock-down defense. We got two early goals from two different LSMs, Wyatt Williamson and Graham Brown. Our offense struggled early but settled in the second half and took control of the game.”

4A Playoffs

Juan Diego 14, Snow Canyon 10

No. 9 seed Juan Diego outscored No. 4 seed Snow Canyon 5-0 in the second quarter, building an 8-2 halftime lead and then rolling from there for the 14-10 4A semifinal victory.

Parker Stolz had great game for Juan Diego’s attack with five goals, with Noah Schuyler chipping in with four goals and two assists. Four of Schuyler’s goals came in the critical first half.

“We were a little beat up, a couple injuries, and so the attitude wasn’t really there at the start, and we just told them, ‘Hey offense, we’re gonna need you today. We’re gonna need to score 12 goals, 13 goals to win,’ and they they answered,” said Juan Diego coach Brad Tack.

“They ran everything that I asked them to, run almost perfectly, and they took care of the man-up opportunities. They didn’t really let any bad shots get to their head, so yeah, I’m very proud of the way the offense turned out and stomped on them a little.”

In the loss, Luke Richardson tallied four goals and two assists.

Juan Diego advances to Friday’s 4A state championship at 4 p.m. with the win.

Judge Memorial 13, Bear River 3

No. 2 seed Judge Memorial held No. 3 Bear River scoreless until the final 17 seconds of the first half, building an 8-0 up to that point that allowed it to cruise through the second half on its way to the 13-3 4A semifinal victory.

Sean Jerome scored four goals and recorded four ground balls to lead the Bulldogs, with Rome Swanwick, Dylan Hersch and Freddy Gowski all chipping in with a pair of goals.

View Comments

“Another well balanced attack from our O. Seven different goal scorers. Defense suffocated Bear River for three quarters led by goalie Connor Knight with 11 saves on 13 shots,” said Judge coach Jeff Brzoska.

“It was a great team effort and we are playing our best lacrosse of the season right now on both sides of the ball.”

With the win, Judge Memorial advances to Friday’s state championship at Zions Bank Stadium against Juan Diego at 10 a.m.

“Excited for another trip to Zions with this team and a third game with Juan Diego. We know all previous results are thrown out the window when you are playing for the trophy,” said Brzoska.

Join the Conversation
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.