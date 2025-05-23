After trading goals in the opening minutes, the Judge Memorial Bulldogs went on a 5–0 run to take control of the 4A boys lacrosse state championship game on Friday against rival Juan Diego.

The Bulldogs led 4-1 after the first quarter and 10-2 after the second before ultimately winning 15-4.

Junior William Trentman scored a nice goal—en route to a first-time hat trick after scoring five all year coming into the final—to give the Bulldogs a multi-goal lead, one they would never give up.

“A quick start is everything — punching them in the mouth and not letting them get their feet under them. It’s almost like getting the wind knocked out of you," said Judge junior William Trentman, who scored four goals Friday after scoring only five the entire season entering the day.

“All of my goals were assisted. I have some really good teammates that had really good assists.”

Judge Memorial was led all season by Rome Swanwick, who capped off his junior campaign with 61 goals (two came Friday), bringing his career total to 196 heading into a highly anticipated senior season.

Remarkably, the Class of 2026 has accounted for over 80% of the Bulldogs’ goals across the past three years, underscoring just how central this group has been to the program’s sustained success.

“We’ve really bonded and play like a brotherhood,” said Swanwick. “We all kind of know what each other is going to do, and that’s what makes this team special — we’re on the same page at all times.”

Seven different Bulldogs scored in the first half, and eight in all scored in the game, highlighting the team’s remarkable scoring depth across the front line.

On the other end, the defense clamped down, allowing just three goals over the game’s final 45 minutes to seal the dominant performance.

“We’ve been playing our best ball at the end of the season and peaked at the right time. The scoreboard showed it,” said Judge coach Jeff Brzoska. “Everybody contributed for us today.”

Despite entering the season as the reigning champions, the Bulldogs didn’t have a smooth road back. A tough nonregion schedule handed them six regular-season losses and dropped them to the No. 2 seed heading into the playoffs, but those challenges only hardened their resolve, and when it mattered most, Judge Memorial showed the poise, talent and cohesion of another championship-level team.

“We put them through the gauntlet this year and they delivered,” Brzoska said. “We gave them the toughest schedule, and it got them ready for today.

“Moving up to 5A next year was what the whole season was about. Finding the toughest, best competition both in-state and out-of-state helped us mature so quickly. I couldn’t be more proud of our team and we are ready for what’s next.”

Next season Judge Memorial will join Park City and East in playing up in the 5A classification, with all three set to join Region 4.