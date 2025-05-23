Riverton’s Maggie Hamblin (19) hits a home run during Game 2 of the 6A softball state championship series between Riverton and Bingham at Miller Park Complex at BYU in Provo on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Riverton arrived at Gail Miller Field at BYU on Friday morning knowing it needed to win two games to repeat as 6A state champs.

The first win is in the books.

Top seed Riverton overcame an early three-run deficit, exploding for four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to rally past No. 7 seed Bingham 5-3 for the Game 2 win in the best-of-3 6A state championship series.

Game 3 begins at the conclusion of the 5A championship slated for 1:30 p.m.

Bingham won Game 1 on Thursday night 3-1, and it got off to a dream start in Game 2 on Friday morning as Brecka Larsen smashed a three-run home run over the right field fence in the top of the first.

Riverton pulled a run back in the second inning on an RBI double by Grace Leary.

1 of 16 Riverton’s Maggie Hamblin (19) is welcomed at home base by her celebrating teammates following a home run hit by Hamblin during Game 2 of the 6A softball state championship series between Riverton and Bingham at Miller Park Complex at BYU in Provo on Friday, May 23, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 2 of 16 Scenes from Game 2 of the 6A softball state championship series between Riverton and Bingham at Miller Park Complex at BYU in Provo on Friday, May 23, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 3 of 16 Scenes from Game 2 of the 6A softball state championship series between Riverton and Bingham at Miller Park Complex at BYU in Provo on Friday, May 23, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 4 of 16 Scenes from Game 2 of the 6A softball state championship series between Riverton and Bingham at Miller Park Complex at BYU in Provo on Friday, May 23, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 5 of 16 Scenes from Game 2 of the 6A softball state championship series between Riverton and Bingham at Miller Park Complex at BYU in Provo on Friday, May 23, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 6 of 16 Scenes from Game 2 of the 6A softball state championship series between Riverton and Bingham at Miller Park Complex at BYU in Provo on Friday, May 23, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 7 of 16 Scenes from Game 2 of the 6A softball state championship series between Riverton and Bingham at Miller Park Complex at BYU in Provo on Friday, May 23, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 8 of 16 Scenes from Game 2 of the 6A softball state championship series between Riverton and Bingham at Miller Park Complex at BYU in Provo on Friday, May 23, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 9 of 16 Scenes from Game 2 of the 6A softball state championship series between Riverton and Bingham at Miller Park Complex at BYU in Provo on Friday, May 23, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 10 of 16 Scenes from Game 2 of the 6A softball state championship series between Riverton and Bingham at Miller Park Complex at BYU in Provo on Friday, May 23, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 11 of 16 Riverton’s Grace Leary (13) celebrates with her teammates after getting the last out in an inning during Game 2 of the 6A softball state championship series between Riverton and Bingham at Miller Park Complex at BYU in Provo on Friday, May 23, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 12 of 16 Bingham’s Brooklynn Fogg (19) gets under a ball for an out during Game 2 of the 6A softball state championship series between Riverton and Bingham at Miller Park Complex at BYU in Provo on Friday, May 23, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 13 of 16 Bingham’s Jenna Thomas (3) catches a ball for an out at first during Game 2 of the 6A softball state championship series between Riverton and Bingham at Miller Park Complex at BYU in Provo on Friday, May 23, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 14 of 16 Scenes from Game 2 of the 6A softball state championship series between Riverton and Bingham at Miller Park Complex at BYU in Provo on Friday, May 23, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 15 of 16 Scenes from Game 2 of the 6A softball state championship series between Riverton and Bingham at Miller Park Complex at BYU in Provo on Friday, May 23, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 16 of 16 Riverton’s Kaelyn Flynn (1) throws a pitch during Game 2 of the 6A softball state championship series between Riverton and Bingham at Miller Park Complex at BYU in Provo on Friday, May 23, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

The Silverwolves did the rest of the damage in the fourth inning. Maggie Hamblin tied the game with a 2-run bomb into the trees beyond the right-field fence.

The inning wasn’t done. Three batters later, Aspen Roberts doubled in a run as Bingham center fielder Brooklynn Fogg nearly ended the inning with a diving catch in deep left-center field.

Bingham starter Larsen exited the game after the double, and Riverton’s Jaydan Bushman continued the big inning against Bingham freshman reliever Kendra Hintze as she singled in Roberts for the 5-3 lead.

Riverton’s Kaelynn Flynn earned the win after coming on in relief in the first inning after Bingham took the 3-0 lead. In 6 2/3 innings, she only allowed three hits and as the defense behind her played phenomenally with numerous great plays on hard hit balls.

The fifth inning exemplified that best as third baseman Baylee Martinez scooped up a hard-hit grounder for the first out. Flynn snared a line drive on the second out, and then second baseman Leary ended the inning on a diving catch.