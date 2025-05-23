Riverton arrived at Gail Miller Field at BYU on Friday morning knowing it needed to win two games to repeat as 6A state champs.
The first win is in the books.
Top seed Riverton overcame an early three-run deficit, exploding for four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to rally past No. 7 seed Bingham 5-3 for the Game 2 win in the best-of-3 6A state championship series.
Game 3 begins at the conclusion of the 5A championship slated for 1:30 p.m.
Bingham won Game 1 on Thursday night 3-1, and it got off to a dream start in Game 2 on Friday morning as Brecka Larsen smashed a three-run home run over the right field fence in the top of the first.
Riverton pulled a run back in the second inning on an RBI double by Grace Leary.
The Silverwolves did the rest of the damage in the fourth inning. Maggie Hamblin tied the game with a 2-run bomb into the trees beyond the right-field fence.
The inning wasn’t done. Three batters later, Aspen Roberts doubled in a run as Bingham center fielder Brooklynn Fogg nearly ended the inning with a diving catch in deep left-center field.
Bingham starter Larsen exited the game after the double, and Riverton’s Jaydan Bushman continued the big inning against Bingham freshman reliever Kendra Hintze as she singled in Roberts for the 5-3 lead.
Riverton’s Kaelynn Flynn earned the win after coming on in relief in the first inning after Bingham took the 3-0 lead. In 6 2/3 innings, she only allowed three hits and as the defense behind her played phenomenally with numerous great plays on hard hit balls.
The fifth inning exemplified that best as third baseman Baylee Martinez scooped up a hard-hit grounder for the first out. Flynn snared a line drive on the second out, and then second baseman Leary ended the inning on a diving catch.