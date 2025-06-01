Utah Valley's Landon Frei (2) during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Riverside, Calif. Frei hit a grand slam in the Wolverines' 7-6 loss to Cal Poly in NCAA Regional action at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Utah Valley was 90 feet from the go-ahead run in the ninth inning of its NCAA Regional elimination game against Cal Poly Sunday at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon.

Two innings later, a 400-foot blast over the left center field fence instead ended the Wolverines’ season.

Facing a 1-2 count, Zach Daudet launched a fastball over left center for his ninth home run of the season in the bottom of the 11th inning, lifting Cal Poly to the 7-6 victory.

It ended a three-game journey for UVU (33-29) in NCAA Regional action that included a 1-2 record and the school’s first NCAA Tournament victory, a 6-5 win over No. 12 seed Oregon on Friday.

Sunday’s elimination game was full of drama, from a grand slam to a five-run inning that saw the lead change hands to extra innings after both teams put runners in scoring position in the ninth.

Cal Poly jumped ahead 1-0 early, scoring in a two-hit second inning wherein the Mustangs stranded a runner at third.

UVU, though, responded quickly.

Cal Poly starting pitcher Luke Kovach gave up two walks, sandwiched around a strikeout, in the top of the third, and Jayden Smith followed that with a single — the Wolverines’ first hit of the game — to load the bases.

The Mustangs made a switch on the mound, bringing in relief pitcher Chris Downs, but Landon Frei hit a grand slam on a 3-1 count to push the Wolverines ahead 4-1.

It was Frei’s 17th home run of the season and his only hit in NCAA Regional action.

Cal Poly retook the lead in the fourth inning though, while chasing UVU starting pitcher Jacob Heppner. The Mustangs’ Cam Hoiland started a five-run inning with a solo home run, and Heppner gave up four singles in the frame, balked to score another run and finally gave up a two-run single that made it 6-4 for Cal Poly before he was pulled.

That was the last time the Mustangs scored until extra innings, as Cooper Littledike, the Wolverines’ closer, went a season-high 4 ⅓ innings before being pulled in the ninth.

UVU, meanwhile, scored a run in each the sixth and seventh innings to tie the game at 6-6.

Dominic Longo II opened the sixth inning with a one-run homer, and then an inning later, Smith lined a shot deep into the left field corner that scored Luke Iverson from first base.

Even though UVU was outhit 13-6 in the game, the Wolverines had a prime opportunity to score the go-ahead run in the ninth when Joseph Barnhardt blooped a single to right to start the inning, and that was followed by a sac bunt to move him into scoring position with one out.

Iverson next flew out to right field along the foul line, though Barnhardt tagged up and moved to third.

With two outs, Cal Poly pulled Downs, who had eight strikeouts in 6 ⅓ innings of work, but the Mustangs’ closer, Tanner Sagouspe, gave up two straight walks to load the bases.

That led to another pitching change, as Jaccob Torres came in for Cal Poly.

UVU’s chance to go ahead was squandered, though, when Mason Strong grounded out to end the top of the ninth.

Cal Poly also had its chance to bring in the winning run from scoring position in the bottom half of the ninth, moving a runner over to second with one out and chasing Littledike.

UVU relievers Alan Huerta and Carston Herman got back-to-back fly outs, though, to force extra innings.

After a scoreless 10th, Torres put down three UVU batters in order in the 11th.

That set the stage for Daudet’s walk-off winner against Herman.

It was UVU’s second time playing in the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines also played in the NCAA Regionals in 2016, but went 0-2 that season.

Cal Poly, meanwhile, advanced to the NCAA regional final against Arizona later Sunday night.

If the Mustangs beat the Wildcats, it would force a winner-take-all game Monday, with the winner earning a spot in the Super Regional.