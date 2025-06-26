Former BYU guard Egor Demin fields questions from the media after being selected with the No. 8 pick by the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

As the No. 8 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, how should Egor Demin be viewed? What sort of expectations should be had for the Russian teen?

The placement of his selection, in theory, suggests he could be considered a future star for the Brooklyn Nets. After all, he was a top-10 pick and whether fair or not, top-10 selections often have the weight of “future star” expectations put on them.

National pundits largely considered Demin something of a reach for the slot he was taken, though, due to his struggles to consistently shoot the ball well while at BYU, among other perceived weaknesses in his game. Most projections had him being taken outside of the lottery in the mid-to-late teens because of that.

“If you think Demin can turn the corner in the NBA with the increased driving lanes that he’ll see, can improve his shot, and can defend using his length more consistently, then you should have him as a top-10 player in the class. The tools here are outrageously interesting given his spectacular feel for the game as a passer and processor,” The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie wrote.

“I just wish that I could get there. Unfortunately, Demin has no track record of shooting, which makes me wonder how he’s supposed to score at the next level if that doesn’t develop, Vecenie continued. ”And if he can’t score, he likely won’t be able to consistently force the help rotations that would help him get the best out of his passing ability in half-court settings.

“Then on defense, I haven’t seen enough to believe that he can bring physicality and hold his line against physical drivers.”

A future star? A bust? Something in between, meaning a solid NBA pro? Whatever Demin becomes won’t be determined for years come — he turned 19 in March — but as the No. 8 selection, he joins an interesting collection of players.

Here is every No. 8 pick since 2000 (starting with 2024):

Rob Dillingham

Jarace Walker

Dyson Daniels

Franz Wagner

Obi Toppin

Jaxson Hayes

Collin Sexton

Frank Ntilikina

Marquese Chriss

Stanley Johnson

Nik Stauskas

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Terrence Ross

Brandon Knight

Al-Farouq Aminu

Jordan Hill

Joe Alexander

Brandan Wright

Rudy Gay

Channing Frye

Rafael Araujo

T.J. Ford

Chris Wilcox

DeSagana Diop

Jamal Crawford

The group is the only group (among the top 14 picks) to have not produced a single All-Star appearance in the last quarter century. That’s right, picks 1 through 14 — excluding 8 — have all produced at least one All-Star (none of those pick groups have had fewer than three All-Star appearances).

Beyond not generating stars, the No. 8 selection has seen its share of busts too. Ntilikina, Chriss, Johnson and Stauskas can all be considered major misses at No. 8, along with Alexander, Araujo and Diop.

It hasn’t been all bad, though.

Crawford is considered one of the best sixth men of all time, while Ford, Frye, Gay, Wright, Hill, Aminu, Knight, Ross, Caldwell-Pope and Sexton have all had long careers. Some even have won championships.

None have had elite careers — the closest any of them came to an All-Star appearance was probably Gay in his prime with either Memphis or Toronto — but nonetheless they carved out solid careers.

Some of the more recent picks at No. 8 still have a chance to be notable too. Wagner was probably on his way to an All-Star appearance this past season, before injuries undid his bid. The German is viewed as a star by the Orlando Magic, part of a young core that the Magic hope will contend in the East next season.

Daniels is a demon on the defensive end and was named to the All-Defensive team in 2024-25. Walker, Toppin and even Hayes are solid role players on their respective teams (the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers).

But Daniels’ recent All-Defensive team appearance is the first All-NBA honor (All-Star, All-NBA, All-Defense) a No. 8 pick has garnered in 25 years. Being the No. 8 pick in the draft has meant, for 25-plus years, that stardom does not await.

Can Demin be the exception?

There is a lot of reason to believe in the Cougar product. He’s tall — listed at 6-foot-9 — and as young as he is he could still grow. He has consistently been considered an NBA-level passer right now, with enviable court vision.

He also isn’t lacking in athleticism, though he will never be considered one of the more athletic players in the league. His shooting form looks good enough, although that hasn’t translated yet in his career.

He has his weaknesses, for sure. Areas of concern, as noted by Vecenie and others.

“He’s also struggled to shoot and create his own shot against lengthy defenders, making him more of a love-him or hate-him prospect than a sure thing,” Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor wrote.

Of the No. 8 picks taken since 2000, Demin is arguably among the top five when it comes to high-end potential at the start of a career. If he makes a single All-Star game he will have proven himself well worth the pick. If he doesn’t, Demin could still be in line for a very successful pro career. If he flames out, well, he won’t be alone.

No matter what happens with his career, the Nets clearly believe that he’s worth the risk.