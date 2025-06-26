Kentucky's Amari Williams (22) heads to the basket as Tennessee's Felix Okpara defends during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament Friday, March 28, 2025, in Indianapolis.

One more pick.

Barring any trades, the Utah Jazz have one more opportunity to add talent to their team via the 2025 NBA draft, during Thursday night’s second round.

The Jazz have the No. 53 pick in the second round. Here’s who experts think the Jazz will take with it.

Amari Williams, C, Kentucky, senior

Jonathan Givony connects the Jazz and Williams, a 7-feet, 262 pound prospect with a compelling wingspan (7-foot-6).

Known primarily for his defensive ability, rebounding and passing, Williams is viewed as a limited prospect particularly on the offensive end. But, Givony, noted, he does have room to grow.

“Williams might not be adept at making quick rotations as a rim protector or flipping his hips on the perimeter, but he has excellent physical tools and ranked among the best rebounders in the country in his lone season at Kentucky,” he wrote. “Combine that with his ability as a trigger man in handoffs and his ability to play above the rim on the move and he is an interesting situational fit for some teams.”

Brooks Barnhizer, G, Northwestern, senior

The 23 year old Barnhizer — listed at 6-foot-5, is the pick by Sam Vecenie, who describes him as something of a 3-and-D player who has been undervalued because he missed most of the 2024-25 college basketball season because of injury.

“Barnhizer could end up being a surprise pick on Thursday,” Vecenie wrote. “The 6-5 wing defends multiple positions at an extremely high level and is built like a tank, giving him the ability to load up on drives against elite players. Offensively, he’s not that skilled, but he’s an extremely sharp passer and is a fearless driver, even if his jumper will need to improve.”

Hunter Sallis SG, Wake Forest, senior

Another guard/wing, Sallis was a very productive score for the Demon Deacons this past season, averaging 18.3 points per game.

A former 5-star prep prospect, Sallis was more than just a scorer, though, and if he is just a late bloomer could be a steal.

“Sallis was one of the most productive guards in the country the last two seasons at Wake Forest, and he averaged career-highs in rebounds, points and steals last season,” Kyle Boone writes. “He’s a former five-star with a big pedigree who has tremendous athletic pop and could be a bench scorer.”

Koby Brea, SG, Kentucky, senior

Arguably one of the best shooters in the draft, Brea has been mentioned as a possible early second round pick, but in this scenario he would fall to the Jazz late in the draft.

“When you can shoot the ball as well as Brea can at his height, NBA teams will find a spot for you in the rotation,” Zack Geoghegan wrote. “There’s a clear path to immediate playing time for the 23-year-old former Dayton Flyer, even with some obvious deficiencies in other areas of his game.”