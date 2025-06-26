St. John's guard RJ Luis Jr. (12) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgetown, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Utah Jazz weren’t completely done making moves when the NBA draft concluded on Thursday night.

League sources confirmed to the Deseret News that the Jazz plan to sign RJ Luis Jr. to a two-way deal.

ESPN was first to report the news.

Luis spent one season at UMass before transferring to St. John’s, where he played the last two seasons.

Last year with the Red Storm, the 6-foot-6 wing averaged 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 43.9% overall and 33.6% from deep.

Luis’ shot has been a work in progress over the years but has trended in the right direction. Luis excels in numerous other areas of his game, however.

He’s a good ball handler, an efficient passer and most importantly, he’s a dogged defender who is versatile and determined.

The Jazz also reportedly agreed to sign undrafted Wisconsin center Steven Crowl to an Exhibit 10 deal.