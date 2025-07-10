Egor Demin poses for a photo with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected eighth by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York.

Egor Demin is about to get his first taste of NBA action.

The former BYU star will begin his Brooklyn Nets career at the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League this week, with Game 1 coming Thursday afternoon against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Demin — who averaged 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Cougars — was selected No. 8 overall by the Nets in last month’s NBA draft. He was the first of five total first-round selections by Brooklyn, all of whom will play in the Summer League.

How to watch Egor Demin in the NBA Summer League