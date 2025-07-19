FC Cincinnati players celebrate around midfielder Luca Orellano (23) after his goal put Cincinnati ahead of Real Salt Lake 1-0 late in the second half of an MLS soccer match held at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Luca Orellano scored late in the second half and Roman Celentano turned away seven shots as FC Cincinnati snapped Real Salt Lake’s five-match unbeaten run with a 1-0 victory on Saturday night, grabbing the lead in the Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield races with the win.

Orellano subbed in for Gerardo Valenzuela in the 63rd minute and used Tah Brian Anunga’s first career assist to score in the 87th. It was his second goal after scoring 10 times as a rookie last season.

Celentano notched his eighth clean sheet of the campaign for Cincinnati (15-6-3), which moved one point in front of Nashville SC and the Philadelphia Union in both races.

Rafael Cabral finished with three saves for Real Salt Lake (8-11-4), which had four wins during its unbeaten run.

1 of 23 FC Cincinnati defender Alvas Powell (2) chests the ball as he’s pursued by Real Salt Lake defender Alexandros Katranis (98) during the first half of an MLS soccer match held at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 2 of 23 FC Cincinnati forward Corey Baird (11) reacts to a referee issuing him a yellow card after a play against Real Salt Lake during the first half of an MLS soccer match held at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 3 of 23 Real Salt Lake midfielder Diogo Gonçalves (10) heads the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati held at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 4 of 23 Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna (8) controls the ball while defended by FC Cincinnati defender Alvas Powell (2) during the first half of an MLS soccer match held at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 5 of 23 Real Salt Lake midfielder Braian Ojeda (6) controls the ball as he’s guarded by FC Cincinnati midfielder Brian Anunga, left, and defender Alvas Powell, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match held at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 6 of 23 Leo the Lion waves a Real Salt Lake flag before an MLS soccer match between RSL and FC Cincinnati held at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 7 of 23 Real Salt Lake defender Alexandros Katranis (98) tries to keep the ball inbounds while guarded by FC Cincinnati defender Alvas Powell (2) during the first half of an MLS soccer match held at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 8 of 23 Real Salt Lake fans cheer during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati held at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 9 of 23 Real Salt Lake midfielder Braian Ojeda (6) takes a shot on the goal, but has his shot blocked by FC Cincinnati defender Teenage Hadebe (16) during the second half of an MLS soccer match held at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 10 of 23 Real Salt Lake forward Johnny Russell (77) passes the ball while guarded by FC Cincinnati midfielder Luca Orellano (23) during the second half of an MLS soccer match held at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 11 of 23 FC Cincinnati players celebrate around midfielder Luca Orellano (23) after his goal put Cincinnati ahead of Real Salt Lake 1-0 late in the second half of an MLS soccer match held at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 12 of 23 FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan calls out to his players during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake held at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 13 of 23 Real Salt Lake forward Johnny Russell (77) reacts while FC Cincinnati players celebrate behind him after Cincinnati defeated RSL 1-0 in an MLS soccer match held at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 14 of 23 Real Salt Lake head coach Pablo Mastroeni calls out to his players during the first half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati held at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 15 of 23 Jenn Belland, of West Jordan, cheers on Real Salt Lake during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati held at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 16 of 23 Real Salt Lake fans cheer during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati held at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 17 of 23 Real Salt Lake forward Zavier Gozo (72) controls the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati held at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 18 of 23 Real Salt Lake defender Alexandros Katranis (98) controls the ball while guarded by FC Cincinnati forward Corey Baird (11) during the first half of an MLS soccer match held at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 19 of 23 Fans protest a call from a referee during the first half of an MLS soccer match between Real Salt Lake and FC Cincinnati held at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 20 of 23 Real Salt Lake midfielder Diogo Gonçalves (10) and FC Cincinnati defender Alvas Powell (2) compete for possession of the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match held at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 21 of 23 Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna (8) has his shot on the goal blocked by FC Cincinnati defender Lukas Engel (29) during the second half of an MLS soccer match held at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 22 of 23 Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad (15) heads the ball while guarded by FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander (10) during the second half of an MLS soccer match held at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 23 of 23 Real Salt Lake midfielder Emeka Eneli (14) controls the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati held at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Evander da Silva Ferreira had a club-record five-match goal scoring streak end in his first season with Cincinnati. He has already tied the team record with five two-goal efforts in a single season and his 15 goals are three away from Luciano Acosta’s single-season club record.

Cincinnati improves to 15-4-5 against Western Conference opponents under manager Pat Noonan.

It was the third all-time matchup and the second played in Utah. The road team has won all three.

Cincinnati travels to play Inter Miami on Saturday. Real Salt Lake will host the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.