Elizabeth Chikotas hugs her fiancé Logan Mayberry after she won the women’s category of the Deseret News Half Marathon at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Elizabeth Chikotas was hoping she might be able to set a new course record for the Deseret News women’s half marathon on Thursday morning, especially because the woman who set the record was running alongside her.

Chikotas didn’t break Makenna Myler’s record, but she did earn the win with a time of 1:09:48.

Myler was just 12 seconds behind her with a finish time of 1:10:00 and Morgan Jensen earned third place with a time of 1:11:11.

On the men’s side, Kevin Kirk won, crossing the finish line in 1:02:24. Jordan Cross took second with a time of 1:02:59 and Benjamin Crane took third with a time of 1:03:00.