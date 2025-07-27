New York Giants quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston (19) greet one another during a practice at the team's NFL football training camp in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Jameis Winston has long been known for delivering funny lines during his interactions with media, and his latest quip included two fellow NFL players with Utah ties — his current New York Giants teammate Jaxson Dart and his former New Orleans Saints teammate Taysom Hill.

Last Friday during a Giants preseason practice, Winston led a drive into the red zone only to have coaches put Dart in to finish the drive.

Winston was asked about it by a reporter afterward and said, “Man, you know, I’m used to it. If you remember in New Orleans, Taysom Hill, I just drive the team all the way down the field and Taysom Hill used to come in and run quarterback power and score a touchdown.

“So I was like, ‘Hey, Jaxson is Taysom Hill.’ Well, Taysom’s from Idaho, Jaxson’s from Utah. It’s that Utah connection. Every time I have a good drive, they gonna take me out and put a kid from Utah in to come score a touchdown.”

On a more serious note regarding Dart — whom the Giants selected with the 25th pick in the NFL draft in April — Winston said, “But no, man, he needs those reps. He needs those red zone reps. I’m in the red zone a lot, and that was a good drive. I knew I was gonna end up in the end zone, so it allowed me to visualize myself being in the end zone again.”

While some have suggested that the Giants could or should have Dart be their starting quarterback immediately, head coach Brian Daboll announced at the start of training camp that Russell Wilson would be named QB1.