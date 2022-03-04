Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
merlin_2912346.jpg
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Stout defense lifts Springville past Bountiful
By McCade Pearson
March 2, 2022 7:52 p.m. MST
0301prp5Agirlsquarter1.spt_ML_0002.JPG
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Springville advances to 5A semis with win over Olympus
By McCade Pearson
Feb 28, 2022 8:54 p.m. MST
Murray’s Bowen Davies celebrates with teammates after their win over Springville in a 5A boys basketball second-round game.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Springville’s Jake Nadauld scores 50, but it wasn’t enough as Murray prevails in 5A second round
By James Edward
Feb 25, 2022 10:25 p.m. MST
uintah.5A.jpg
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Uintah, Payson boys, Uintah, Springville girls prevail at 5A Divisional meets
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 9:51 p.m. MST
size.dummy_copy.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 23 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 17, 2022 7 p.m. MST
Springville logo
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Led by Brooke Pennington, Springville picks up victory over Timpview
Springville sharpshooter Brooke Pennington stole the show. The junior guard ended the night with a game-high 22 points
By Tom Ripplinger
Jan 6, 2022 10:02 p.m. MST
week19.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 19 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Dec 20, 2021 9:14 p.m. MST
Westlake and Springville compete in a high school girls basketball game in Sandy on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Westlake’s defense leads its charge to 7th straight win
By Bruce Smith
Dec 17, 2021 9:06 p.m. MST
Lehi High School’s Tristan Royce (16), Blake Jenkins (26) and Isaac Terrell (99) tackle Springville High School’s Seth Rigtrup during the 5A football championship game.
High School Football
High school football: Lehi defense overwhelms top seed Springville en route to dominant 5A championship victory
By James Edward
Nov 19, 2021 4:45 p.m. MST
merlin_2894935.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Springville touchdown as time expires sends Red Devils to 5A title game
By Tyler Haslam
Nov 11, 2021 4:42 p.m. MST
Raygan Peterson of Timpanogos High School is congratulated after finishing in first place in the 5A girls cross-country state championships.
High School Cross Country
High school cross-country: Dynasties born and reborn at 5A state championship meet (with complete results)
By Tyler Haslam
Oct 27, 2021 4:48 p.m. MDT
Mountain View’s Mari Konold will be the top qualifier for the 5A state meet later this month.
High School Cross Country
High school cross-country: 5A divisional meet recaps, Mountain View boys and Springville girls the top two qualifying teams
By James Edward
Oct 13, 2021 1:50 p.m. MDT
orem.girls.by.mindy.trimble.jpg
High School Cross Country
High school cross-country: 5A region recaps
By James Edward
Oct 11, 2021 12:15 p.m. MDT
merlin_2884703.jpg
High School Football
High school football: RPI rankings Week 6 update, Corner Canyon, Morgan, South Summit and Duchesne take over top spots
By James Edward
Sept 18, 2021 9:19 a.m. MDT
Springville’s Seth Rigtrup carries the ball
High School Football
High school football: Springville holds off Riverton to remain unbeaten
Springville gutted out a 2-point victory on the road against Riverton on Friday night.
By Tom Ripplinger
Sept 3, 2021 11:51 p.m. MDT
Springville High School beat Skyline in a high school football game in Salt Lake City.
High School Football
High school football: Springville punishes Skyline’s unconventional approach to easily improve to 2-0
Springville’s Seth Rigtrup rushed for three first half touchdowns to spearhead the win
By James Edward
Aug 19, 2021 11:10 p.m. MDT
merlin_2872382.jpg
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 5A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
merlin_2857184.jpg
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 5A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:34 a.m. MDT
merlin_2850229.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:04 p.m. MDT
pjimage__2_.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Deseret News 2020-21 Players of the Year made their marks at both ends of the court
Herriman’s Lealani Falatea, Springville’s Kayla Jackson, Logan’s Amber Kartchner, Judge Memorial’s Teya Sidberry, North Summit’s Marci Richins and Piute’s Kassidy Westwood are the 2020-21 Deseret News girls basketball Players of the Year.
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 9:59 p.m. MDT
merlin_2860302.jpg
Sports
High school boys soccer: Wasatch blanks Springville to remain undefeated this spring
Wasatch’s Edgar Garcia scored a hat trick, which was more than enough, as the Wasps beat Springville 5-0 on the road in Region 8 action Tuesday.
By McCade Pearson
March 23, 2021 8:31 p.m. MDT
merlin_2857260.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Springville’s Lauryn Deede puts bow on the COVID-19 season with a buzzer beater to clinch 5A title
Springville beat Farmington in the championship game of the 5A state tournament at Salt Lake Community College on a buzzer beater by Lauren Deede.
By James Edward
March 6, 2021 11 p.m. MST
springville_logo.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Strong second half propels Springville past rival Maple Mountain in 5A quarterfinals
By Tom Ripplinger
March 3, 2021 11:43 p.m. MST
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
merlin_2850221.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: No. 1 Springville rolls past Maple Mountain with another dominant defensive performance
By James Edward
Jan 26, 2021 10:50 p.m. MST
merlin_1722501.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 5A team-by-team preseason capsules
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2 p.m. MST
merlin_2839408.jpg
Sports
High school football: Maple Mountain holds off rival Springville in tense 5A second round victory
By James Edward
Oct 30, 2020 9:54 p.m. MDT
merlin_2837854.jpg
Sports
High school cross-country: Different venue proves more satisfying for 5A champions
Springville overwhelmed the competition in the girls competition while Farmington edged on Timpanogos on the boys side.
By Brandon Gurney
Oct 22, 2020 8:17 p.m. MDT
merlin_2832492.jpg
Sports
5A high school football Week 8 takeaways: Bonneville, Box Elder earn clutch Region 5 wins, setting up region title showdown next week
By James Edward
Oct 3, 2020 7:57 a.m. MDT
merlin_2832522.jpg
Sports
5A high school football Week 7 takeaways: Wasatch, Springville, Maple Mountain prevail in wild night in Region 8
Box Elder and Bonneville both notch key Region 5 wins
By James Edward
Sept 26, 2020 8:11 a.m. MDT
merlin_2826691.jpg
Sports
Top performances of Week 1 in Utah high school football
By James Edward
Aug 19, 2020 10:16 a.m. MDT
8c3d42821a104c9f30b7d8044c80070ee57e0ec1_4.jpg
Sports
5A high school football takeaways: Mountain Ridge, Brighton, Bonneville start 2020 strong with statement wins
Mountain Ridge controlled the game against Olympus for its first win in school history.
By James Edward
Aug 15, 2020 8:52 a.m. MDT
pjimage__6_.jpg
Sports
Maple Mountain the favorite in what could be an open race in Region 8
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 2, 2020 8:45 p.m. MDT
springville_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: Springville Red Devils 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Springville Red Devils football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Brandon Gurney
July 28, 2020 7:45 p.m. MDT
pjimage.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: MVPs shared an extraordinary work ethic which propelled them to greatness
The 2019-20 basketball MVPs all shared one important attribute to rise above the competition.
By Brandon Gurney
March 26, 2020 8:10 a.m. MDT
merlin_1724813.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:04 a.m. MDT
merlin_1769481.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:04 a.m. MDT
Screen_Shot_2020_03_01_at_12.07.45_PM.png
Sports
5A girls basketball championship video recap: Highland beats Springville, 46-34
By High School Rewind
March 1, 2020 1:10 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_03_01_at_12.00.01_PM.png
Sports
5A boys basketball championship video recap: Springville beats Timpview, 66-53
By High School Rewind
March 1, 2020 12:25 p.m. MST
merlin_1769613.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Senior-laden Springville marches past Timpview to claim 5A state championship
Zach Visentin’s clutch play all tournament the catalyst to Springville’s run as he was named the Deseret News 5A tournament MVP
By James Edward
Feb 29, 2020 6:30 p.m. MST
merlin_1769517.jpg
Sports
5A girls basketball championship: Highland takes first title in 36 years with a 46-34 win over Springville
Tournament MVP Kaija Glasker led the way for for the Rams during Saturday’s championship win, much like she has all season
By Brandon Gurney
Feb 29, 2020 2:44 p.m. MST
merlin_1755635.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Zach Visentin’s clutch fourth quarter helps Springville rally for 5A semifinal win
Springville outscored Woods Cross 14-2 over the final three minutes as it rallied for the 5A semifinal win
By James Edward
Feb 27, 2020 11:32 p.m. MST
merlin_1755469.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Springville pulls big semifinal upset over 5A tournament favorite Lehi 48-44
A true team effort mixed with remarkable grit did it for the Red Devils in pulling the big upset and advance to the 5A championship game
By Brandon Gurney
Feb 27, 2020 6:10 p.m. MST
merlin_1726669.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Springville rebounds to take a 42-35 win over Skyline in 5A quarterfinals
The Red Devils overcame a horrid start to get by the Eagles during the quarterfinal round on Tuesday.
By Brandon Gurney
Feb 25, 2020 7:30 p.m. MST
merlin_1724821.jpg
Sports
5A boys basketball quarterfinals: Terry leads Springville past Bountiful 65-60
Springville’s Paul Terry finished Tuesday’s game with 21 points and eight assists in advancing his team past the Braves and into the semifinals.
By Brandon Gurney
Feb 25, 2020 4:52 p.m. MST
merlin_1162871.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Springville rolls past depleted Maple Mountain in rivalry showdown
Springville opened up a two-game lead in Region 8 by dominating Maple Mountain, which was playing without four seniors removed for violating district and team rules
By James Edward
Jan 24, 2020 9:59 p.m. MST
merlin_20245.jpg
Sports
High school football: 2019 5A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
merlin_7373.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 5A All-State Team
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Load More