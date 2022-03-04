Springville sharpshooter Brooke Pennington stole the show. The junior guard ended the night with a game-high 22 points
Springville gutted out a 2-point victory on the road against Riverton on Friday night.
High school football: Springville punishes Skyline’s unconventional approach to easily improve to 2-0
Springville’s Seth Rigtrup rushed for three first half touchdowns to spearhead the win
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
High school girls basketball: Deseret News 2020-21 Players of the Year made their marks at both ends of the court
Herriman’s Lealani Falatea, Springville’s Kayla Jackson, Logan’s Amber Kartchner, Judge Memorial’s Teya Sidberry, North Summit’s Marci Richins and Piute’s Kassidy Westwood are the 2020-21 Deseret News girls basketball Players of the Year.
Wasatch’s Edgar Garcia scored a hat trick, which was more than enough, as the Wasps beat Springville 5-0 on the road in Region 8 action Tuesday.
High school girls basketball: Springville’s Lauryn Deede puts bow on the COVID-19 season with a buzzer beater to clinch 5A title
Springville beat Farmington in the championship game of the 5A state tournament at Salt Lake Community College on a buzzer beater by Lauren Deede.
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
Springville overwhelmed the competition in the girls competition while Farmington edged on Timpanogos on the boys side.
5A high school football Week 7 takeaways: Wasatch, Springville, Maple Mountain prevail in wild night in Region 8
Box Elder and Bonneville both notch key Region 5 wins
5A high school football takeaways: Mountain Ridge, Brighton, Bonneville start 2020 strong with statement wins
Mountain Ridge controlled the game against Olympus for its first win in school history.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Springville Red Devils football team heading into the 2020 season.
High school boys basketball: MVPs shared an extraordinary work ethic which propelled them to greatness
The 2019-20 basketball MVPs all shared one important attribute to rise above the competition.
High school boys basketball: Senior-laden Springville marches past Timpview to claim 5A state championship
Zach Visentin’s clutch play all tournament the catalyst to Springville’s run as he was named the Deseret News 5A tournament MVP
5A girls basketball championship: Highland takes first title in 36 years with a 46-34 win over Springville
Tournament MVP Kaija Glasker led the way for for the Rams during Saturday’s championship win, much like she has all season
High school boys basketball: Zach Visentin’s clutch fourth quarter helps Springville rally for 5A semifinal win
Springville outscored Woods Cross 14-2 over the final three minutes as it rallied for the 5A semifinal win
High school girls basketball: Springville pulls big semifinal upset over 5A tournament favorite Lehi 48-44
A true team effort mixed with remarkable grit did it for the Red Devils in pulling the big upset and advance to the 5A championship game
High school girls basketball: Springville rebounds to take a 42-35 win over Skyline in 5A quarterfinals
The Red Devils overcame a horrid start to get by the Eagles during the quarterfinal round on Tuesday.
Springville’s Paul Terry finished Tuesday’s game with 21 points and eight assists in advancing his team past the Braves and into the semifinals.
Springville opened up a two-game lead in Region 8 by dominating Maple Mountain, which was playing without four seniors removed for violating district and team rules
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention.
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes