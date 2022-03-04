State breaks another record for hospitalizations as omicron surge continues
Betsy Wallace advocates the power of saying yes to build your career.
A moment in “Bring Your Own Brigade,” a Sundance documentary, reminded me that sometimes we have to rescue ourselves.
Here’s a quick rundown of what you should know about last year’s Sundance that made it so unique for Utahns and attendees.
Women in film have faced numerous obstacles over the years, but the newest issues in the industry concern women behind the camera. The Sundance Film Institute has established numerous programs to help bolster female filmmakers and their careers.
There are people who prefer movies with happy endings and others who enjoy the mixed emotions of a bittersweet ending. Neither group will particularly enjoy “Where is Kyra?” a brooding film that seems to revel in its misery.
“The Discovery” is a small, intimate movie about a big idea: what would happen if someone proved there was an afterlife? According to director Charlie McDowell’s film, bad things.
A young adult is infatuated with a children’s show, only to learn he is the only one who has ever watched it. When the show abruptly ends, James decides he will finish the story by making his own movie.
“Band Aid” is a relationship movie that happens to include some music, rather than a music movie that happens to include a relationship.
“78/52” says many things about “Psycho’s” famous shower scene and the man who created it, but one of its most compelling — and perhaps unintended — messages is that often the best creativity comes from limitations.
New documentary ‘Tell Them We Are Rising’ tells most of the history of black colleges and universities
“Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” is a vivid testimonial of the power of education. However, as a history of black colleges and universities, it feels a little incomplete.
“The Mars Generation,” a new documentary featured at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, is an informed history of American space exploration, a criticism of recent policy and a hopeful showcase of future explorers.
It is remarkable to see people who can be so happy in the midst of miserable circumstances. That’s the inspiring takeaway from “The Workers Cup,” a new documentary featured at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.
According to “Deidra & Laney Rob a Train,” a lighthearted caper featured at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival (and coming soon to Netflix), the family that steals together stays together.
“Pop Aye” tells the story of a man in search of redemption, on the run from his personal demons and frustrated by an uncooperative universe.
Pontius Pilate doesn’t normally come up in Sundance Film Festival panels. But this wasn’t a normal Sundance panel.
Back in the 1980s, tacky slasher films sent the message that premarital sex leads to violent death. In “Snatchers,” a campy web series featured at the Sundance Film Festival, premarital sex leads to alien invasion.
“STEP” is an uplifting and sobering success story and a stark reminder of how important the role of family can be to the success or failure of our children.
As President Trump promised to stop Syrian refugees from coming to the U.S., refugees took to the stage at Sundance Film Festival, where several films about Syria premiered this week.
Woody Harrelson recently confirmed he’s playing Han Solo’s mentor in the next “Star Wars” movie, but the actor jokes about his own ability to lead.
Virtual reality entertainment is exploding in popularity and accessibility. How much control should audiences have over the way stories unfold in this new medium?
Some films rally the base of a liberal, young environmental movement, but others search for common ground with heart-wrenching, honest stories of those closest to the land: rural farmers from counties that voted largely for Donald Trump.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
The Sundance Film festival is right around the corner (it starts Thursday, in fact) and the hype is already growing.
Utahns and national folks alike can now purchase tickets to the world-renowned cinema festival starting at noon today.
“The Fundamentals of Caring” is a solid buddy movie that uses some genuinely funny moments to underscore a poignant message about friendship and dealing with the cards life has dealt you.
“Gleason” is much more than a documentary about a professional athlete who was diagnosed with ALS. It is also a powerful portrait of the value and importance of fatherhood.
“Land of Mine” only has a fraction of the gore that has defined war films like “Saving Private Ryan,” but its sparse violence is almost harder to take.
War journalist James Foley’s death at the hands of ISIS shocked the world in 2014, but it wasn’t just an example of ISIS’ barbaric methods. It illustrated how war — and journalism — have changed.
New Sundance documentary “The Bad Kids” shows how empathy can dramatically improve the lives of at-risk students at one California high school.
“The Eagle Huntress” is a new documentary that follows the pioneering efforts of a 13-year-old girl named Aisholpan, who wants to be the world’s first female Eagle Hunter.
“Sing Street” is about a 15-year-old boy who forms a band so he can impress a girl. The film is a portrait of a beloved decade, an essay on the struggles of a family and evidence of how good music can be silly and sublime at the same time.
“The Hollars” has just enough going for it to make you wish it were better. Unfortunately, this Sundance 2016 feature feels more like the first draft of what will eventually become a much better movie.
Disney’s role in the lives of children around the world is indisputable, but the company would be hard-pressed to find a better example to be proud of than the autistic subject of “Life, Animated.”
Reserve the hashtag #Oscarssoblack for next year’s awards. That’s because if viewer response is any indication, “The Birth of a Nation,” seems destined for Academy Award nominations in 2017.
Werner Herzog could probably get people to pay to listen to him read out of a phone book. But when you combine that voice with great content, you get one of the highlights of this year’s Sundance Film Festival.
“Little Gangster” is a film that will put a smile on your face, and frequently. It isn’t able to sustain the laugh-out-loud pace of its first 30 minutes, but there are more than enough great moments to make the film a lovable success.
Technology and social media can make sexual assault worse for survivors. But it can also be a bridge to healing and a platform to tell their stories.
Zions Bank advisers highlighted the economic impact of the Sundance Film Festival as they delivered the January consumer confidence report Tuesday.
In the opening sequence of “Swiss Army Man,” actor Paul Dano pilots a human jet ski across the ocean on the power of its flatulence. The human jet ski is a dead body played by Daniel Radcliffe, better known to the world as Harry Potter.
Once considered mere fixations for people and children with autism, the “affinities” of autistic children are now being explored as a possible therapy to aid social and emotional connection.
The helicopter companies agreed to stop operating. There will be no more flights in connection with Sundance and without obtaining the necessary land use approvals.
Despite a police order barring helicopter rides to and from the Sundance Film Festival, Uber plans to continue its service, a company spokesman said Friday night.
Gov. Gary Herbert shared the red carpet Friday with actors Julianne Nicholson, Takashi Yamaguchi and Margo Martindale at the Salt Lake City gala film premiere at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.
Robert Redford, the godfather of the Sundance Film Festival, didn’t hesitate Thursday when he declared that film “is not in a good place.”
A Hollywood studio executive who authorities say was assaulted by actor Emile Hirsch during the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year described the incident as being “insanely painful and absolutely terrifying.”
“Don Verdean” probably won’t replace “Napoleon Dynamite” on the list of cinematic accomplishments for Team Hess, but it’s a worthy entry to a unique portfolio.