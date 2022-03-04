Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Medical staff treat a patient inside&nbsp;Intermountain Healthcare’s Utah Valley Hospital’s&nbsp;COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Utah
Why this Utah doctor says rampant COVID-19 is a pandemic of ‘personal moral character’
State breaks another record for hospitalizations as omicron surge continues
By Lisa Riley Roche
Jan 27, 2022 5:10 p.m. MST
Wallace_f2.jpg
Culture
Sundance Institute leader talks diversity and the power of independent films
Betsy Wallace advocates the power of saying yes to build your career.
By Ethan Bauer
Jan 19, 2022 10 p.m. MST
AP20268763003334.jpg
Sundance Film Festival
What this Sundance film taught me about rescuing myself
A moment in “Bring Your Own Brigade,” a Sundance documentary, reminded me that sometimes we have to rescue ourselves.
By Cristy Meiners
Feb 5, 2021 2:32 p.m. MST
AP20025793809374.jpg
Entertainment
Hillary Clinton attends documentary premiere at Sundance, says ‘once we have a nominee, close ranks’
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Jan 25, 2020 10 p.m. MST
Utah
7 moments that made the 2017 Sundance Film Festival so unique
Here’s a quick rundown of what you should know about last year’s Sundance that made it so unique for Utahns and attendees.
By Herb Scribner
June 14, 2017 1:22 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Sundance Institute’s initiatives work to help more women become filmmakers, directors
Women in film have faced numerous obstacles over the years, but the newest issues in the industry concern women behind the camera. The Sundance Film Institute has established numerous programs to help bolster female filmmakers and their careers.
By Megan Hulse
March 1, 2017 12:25 p.m. MST
Arts & Entertainment
Brooding ‘Where is Kyra?’ revels in dimly-lit misery
There are people who prefer movies with happy endings and others who enjoy the mixed emotions of a bittersweet ending. Neither group will particularly enjoy “Where is Kyra?” a brooding film that seems to revel in its misery.
By Josh Terry
Feb 2, 2017 5:10 p.m. MST
Arts & Entertainment
Ponderous ‘Discovery’ imagines a scientifically proven afterlife
“The Discovery” is a small, intimate movie about a big idea: what would happen if someone proved there was an afterlife? According to director Charlie McDowell’s film, bad things.
By Josh Terry
Feb 2, 2017 2:05 p.m. MST
Arts & Entertainment
Quirky Sundance film ‘Brigsby Bear’ filled with surprising tenderness
A young adult is infatuated with a children’s show, only to learn he is the only one who has ever watched it. When the show abruptly ends, James decides he will finish the story by making his own movie.
By Amy Iverson
Feb 2, 2017 11:12 a.m. MST
Arts & Entertainment
Tone problems mar ‘Band Aid’s’ exploration of a troubled marriage
“Band Aid” is a relationship movie that happens to include some music, rather than a music movie that happens to include a relationship.
By Josh Terry
Feb 1, 2017 5:05 p.m. MST
Arts & Entertainment
‘78/52' is a compelling and sobering look at a famous piece of Hitchcock horror
“78/52” says many things about “Psycho’s” famous shower scene and the man who created it, but one of its most compelling — and perhaps unintended — messages is that often the best creativity comes from limitations.
By Josh Terry
Feb 1, 2017 3:40 p.m. MST
Arts & Entertainment
New documentary ‘Tell Them We Are Rising’ tells most of the history of black colleges and universities
“Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” is a vivid testimonial of the power of education. However, as a history of black colleges and universities, it feels a little incomplete.
By Josh Terry
Feb 1, 2017 12:19 p.m. MST
Arts & Entertainment
‘The Mars Generation’ offers an unapologetic, if one-sided, argument for the red planet
“The Mars Generation,” a new documentary featured at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, is an informed history of American space exploration, a criticism of recent policy and a hopeful showcase of future explorers.
By Josh Terry
Jan 31, 2017 6:35 p.m. MST
Arts & Entertainment
Inspiring ‘The Workers Cup’ paints sobering portrait of migrant workers in Qatar
It is remarkable to see people who can be so happy in the midst of miserable circumstances. That’s the inspiring takeaway from “The Workers Cup,” a new documentary featured at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.
By Josh Terry
Jan 31, 2017 5:05 p.m. MST
Arts & Entertainment
Quirky family values and familiar locations highlight ‘Deidra & Laney Rob a Train’
According to “Deidra & Laney Rob a Train,” a lighthearted caper featured at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival (and coming soon to Netflix), the family that steals together stays together.
By Josh Terry
Jan 31, 2017 2:10 p.m. MST
Arts & Entertainment
‘Pop Aye’ underscores a lighthearted premise with dark character study
“Pop Aye” tells the story of a man in search of redemption, on the run from his personal demons and frustrated by an uncooperative universe.
By Josh Terry
Jan 31, 2017 11:55 a.m. MST
web_1798337.jpg
InDepth
Why this group of Christians comes to Sundance Film Festival every year
Pontius Pilate doesn’t normally come up in Sundance Film Festival panels. But this wasn’t a normal Sundance panel.
By Deseret News
Jan 29, 2017 9 a.m. MST
Arts & Entertainment
Utah-filmed ‘Snatchers’ puts campy twist on an old horror genre
Back in the 1980s, tacky slasher films sent the message that premarital sex leads to violent death. In “Snatchers,” a campy web series featured at the Sundance Film Festival, premarital sex leads to alien invasion.
By Josh Terry
Jan 26, 2017 4:35 p.m. MST
Arts & Entertainment
Sundance documentary ‘STEP’ showcases the inner-city quest for a college education
“STEP” is an uplifting and sobering success story and a stark reminder of how important the role of family can be to the success or failure of our children.
By Josh Terry
Jan 26, 2017 3:35 p.m. MST
web_1797298.jpg
InDepth
Syrian refugees speak out at Sundance
As President Trump promised to stop Syrian refugees from coming to the U.S., refugees took to the stage at Sundance Film Festival, where several films about Syria premiered this week.
By Deseret News
Jan 26, 2017 7:50 a.m. MST
Media & Books
Woody Harrelson jokes about new role in Star Wars spinoff
Woody Harrelson recently confirmed he’s playing Han Solo’s mentor in the next “Star Wars” movie, but the actor jokes about his own ability to lead.
By Associated Press
Jan 23, 2017 9:36 p.m. MST
web_1796244.jpg
InDepth
Is the future of film more interactive?
Virtual reality entertainment is exploding in popularity and accessibility. How much control should audiences have over the way stories unfold in this new medium?
By Deseret News
Jan 22, 2017 10:45 p.m. MST
web_1795342.jpg
InDepth
Can Sundance films change a polarized conversation about the environment?
Some films rally the base of a liberal, young environmental movement, but others search for common ground with heart-wrenching, honest stories of those closest to the land: rural farmers from counties that voted largely for Donald Trump.
By Deseret News
Jan 22, 2017 6:19 p.m. MST
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Utah
Here’s what the Sundance film festival looked like in 2002
The Sundance Film festival is right around the corner (it starts Thursday, in fact) and the hype is already growing.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 18, 2017 1:48 p.m. MST
Robert Redford on the opening day of the Sundance Film Festival
Media & Books
Attention, Utahns: Sundance tickets have officially gone on sale
Utahns and national folks alike can now purchase tickets to the world-renowned cinema festival starting at noon today.
By Herb Scribner
Oct 25, 2016 11:25 a.m. MDT
Arts & Entertainment
Rudd hits the road in comic ‘Fundamentals of Caring’
“The Fundamentals of Caring” is a solid buddy movie that uses some genuinely funny moments to underscore a poignant message about friendship and dealing with the cards life has dealt you.
By Josh Terry
Feb 1, 2016 8:38 p.m. MST
A scene from "Gleason."
Arts & Entertainment
Moving ‘Gleason’ stresses the importance of determination, fatherhood
“Gleason” is much more than a documentary about a professional athlete who was diagnosed with ALS. It is also a powerful portrait of the value and importance of fatherhood.
By Josh Terry
Feb 1, 2016 8:35 p.m. MST
"Land of Mine" screened at Sundance Film Festival.
Arts & Entertainment
‘Land of Mine’ is a violent and heartbreaking portrait of forgiveness
“Land of Mine” only has a fraction of the gore that has defined war films like “Saving Private Ryan,” but its sparse violence is almost harder to take.
By Josh Terry
Feb 1, 2016 8:35 p.m. MST
World & Nation
Sundance film explores changing warfare through the eyes of murdered journalist
War journalist James Foley’s death at the hands of ISIS shocked the world in 2014, but it wasn’t just an example of ISIS’ barbaric methods. It illustrated how war — and journalism — have changed.
By Chandra Johnson
Jan 31, 2016 2:05 p.m. MST
World & Nation
Sundance film demonstrates how even ‘The Bad Kids’ benefit from empathy
New Sundance documentary “The Bad Kids” shows how empathy can dramatically improve the lives of at-risk students at one California high school.
By Chandra Johnson
Jan 30, 2016 6 a.m. MST
A scene from "The Eagle Huntress," which was screened at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival.
Media & Books
‘The Eagle Huntress’ captures the beauty and culture of remote Mongolia
“The Eagle Huntress” is a new documentary that follows the pioneering efforts of a 13-year-old girl named Aisholpan, who wants to be the world’s first female Eagle Hunter.
By Josh Terry
Jan 29, 2016 3:25 p.m. MST
A scene from “Sing Street.”
Media & Books
Carney’s ‘Sing Street’ is a heartwarming musical tribute to 1980s pop
“Sing Street” is about a 15-year-old boy who forms a band so he can impress a girl. The film is a portrait of a beloved decade, an essay on the struggles of a family and evidence of how good music can be silly and sublime at the same time.
By Josh Terry
Jan 29, 2016 3:25 p.m. MST
John Krasinski directed "The Hollars," 2014.
Arts & Entertainment
A rewrite or two might have helped dysfunctional family dramedy ‘The Hollars’
“The Hollars” has just enough going for it to make you wish it were better. Unfortunately, this Sundance 2016 feature feels more like the first draft of what will eventually become a much better movie.
By Josh Terry
Jan 28, 2016 3:16 p.m. MST
Family
Disney combats autism in inspiring documentary ‘Life, Animated’
Disney’s role in the lives of children around the world is indisputable, but the company would be hard-pressed to find a better example to be proud of than the autistic subject of “Life, Animated.”
By Josh Terry
Jan 28, 2016 3:10 p.m. MST
Nate Parker, the director, star and producer of "The Birth of a Nation," takes the stage to introduce his film onstage at the premiere of the film at the Eccles Theatre during the 2016 Sundance Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 25, 2016, in Park City, Utah. (
World & Nation
Faithful Viewer: Biopic about black preacher is toast of Sundance
Reserve the hashtag #Oscarssoblack for next year’s awards. That’s because if viewer response is any indication, “The Birth of a Nation,” seems destined for Academy Award nominations in 2017.
By Deseret News
Jan 28, 2016 9:42 a.m. MST
A scene from "Lo and Behold."
Utah
Herzog explores the pros and cons of technology in fascinating ‘Lo and Behold’
Werner Herzog could probably get people to pay to listen to him read out of a phone book. But when you combine that voice with great content, you get one of the highlights of this year’s Sundance Film Festival.
By Josh Terry
Jan 27, 2016 11:06 a.m. MST
A scene from "Little Gangster," which will be screened at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival as part of the Sundance Kids series and Utah Student Screening series.
Utah
‘Little Gangster’ is a charming and insightful father-son comedy
“Little Gangster” is a film that will put a smile on your face, and frequently. It isn’t able to sustain the laugh-out-loud pace of its first 30 minutes, but there are more than enough great moments to make the film a lovable success.
By Josh Terry
Jan 27, 2016 11 a.m. MST
Family
Sundance film shows realities behind social media use and sexual assault
Technology and social media can make sexual assault worse for survivors. But it can also be a bridge to healing and a platform to tell their stories.
By Chandra Johnson
Jan 27, 2016 10:10 a.m. MST
Utah
Consumer confidence down, even amid Sundance Film Festival
Zions Bank advisers highlighted the economic impact of the Sundance Film Festival as they delivered the January consumer confidence report Tuesday.
By Daphne Chen
Jan 26, 2016 3:55 p.m. MST
A scene from "Swiss Army Man."
Arts & Entertainment
‘Swiss Army Man’ befuddles as it muses on life and flatulence
In the opening sequence of “Swiss Army Man,” actor Paul Dano pilots a human jet ski across the ocean on the power of its flatulence. The human jet ski is a dead body played by Daniel Radcliffe, better known to the world as Harry Potter.
By Josh Terry
Jan 26, 2016 12:50 p.m. MST
Media & Books
Affinity and beyond: Sundance film explores new possibilities for autism therapy
Once considered mere fixations for people and children with autism, the “affinities” of autistic children are now being explored as a possible therapy to aid social and emotional connection.
By Chandra Johnson
Jan 25, 2016 10:35 a.m. MST
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2014 file photo, a man leaves the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco. The helicopter companies agreed to stop operating. There will be no more flights in connection with Sundance and without obtaining the necessary land
Utah
Uber Chopper flights grounded
The helicopter companies agreed to stop operating. There will be no more flights in connection with Sundance and without obtaining the necessary land use approvals.
By Jasen Lee
Jan 23, 2016 4:59 p.m. MST
Despite a police order barring helicopter rides to and from the Sundance Film Festival, Uber plans to continue its service, a company spokesman said Friday night.
Utah
Sundance helicopter rides to continue despite legal challenge
Despite a police order barring helicopter rides to and from the Sundance Film Festival, Uber plans to continue its service, a company spokesman said Friday night.
By Ben Lockhart
Jan 22, 2016 9:50 p.m. MST
Arts & Entertainment
Sundance’s Salt Lake City gala film highlights women, minorities
Gov. Gary Herbert shared the red carpet Friday with actors Julianne Nicholson, Takashi Yamaguchi and Margo Martindale at the Salt Lake City gala film premiere at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.
By Daphne Chen
Jan 22, 2016 8:05 p.m. MST
Utah
Redford at Sundance: ‘Film is not in a good place’
Robert Redford, the godfather of the Sundance Film Festival, didn’t hesitate Thursday when he declared that film “is not in a good place.”
By Daphne Chen
Jan 21, 2016 7 p.m. MST
FILE - This March 16, 2015, file photo, shows actor Emile Hirsch leaving the Summit County Jail after being booked and released following a court appearance, in Park City, Utah. Public records obtained by The Associated Press show that a studio executive
Utah
Reports reveal details in Sundance assault case involving actor Emile Hirsch
A Hollywood studio executive who authorities say was assaulted by actor Emile Hirsch during the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year described the incident as being “insanely painful and absolutely terrifying.”
By Associated Press
July 3, 2015 3:06 p.m. MDT
A scene from "Don Verdean," the latest film from "Napoleon Dynamite" director Jared Hess.
Family
Quirky ‘Don Verdean’ muses on the nature of religious faith
“Don Verdean” probably won’t replace “Napoleon Dynamite” on the list of cinematic accomplishments for Team Hess, but it’s a worthy entry to a unique portfolio.
By Deseret News
Feb 2, 2015 4:30 p.m. MST
Load More