High school swimming: Skyridge’s Katelyn Andrist breaks 500-yard freestyle state record during Friday’s 6A state meet prelims
Previous state record had stood for over a decade
High school swimming: Judge Memorial sweeps 3A state championships, with boys narrowly edging Canyon View
Canyon View senior Max Cannon, who will swim at BYU, set a new 3A state record in the 100 breaststroke.
The preliminary round of the 3A state swim meet was held Friday at BYU as teams positioned themselves for Saturday’s finals, which begin at 9:45 a.m.
Box Elder, Skyline, Tooele, Timpview and Wasatch claimed girls region titles, while Box Elder, Olympus, Uintah, Timpview and Wasatch earned the boys titles
Weber, West, Copper Hills and Lone Peak claimed girls region titles, while Syracuse, West, Mountain Ridge and American Fork earned the boys titles
Snow Canyon and Ridgeline claimed girls region titles, while Crimson Cliffs and Sky View earned the boys titles
Carbon, Ogden, Union and Judge Memorial claimed girls region titles, while Canyon View, Ogden, Union and Judge Memorial earned the boys titles
As another year winds to a close, we look back at the year that was.
The 2021-2022 high school swimming season is a few weeks old already, and here’s a look at some of the top returning swimmers this year.
Cottonwood High graduate placed first in 200-meter backstroke at Olympic trials to punch her ticket to Tokyo.
Which schools were the top of their class in Utah high school sports this year? These six excelled the most
Who had the best Utah high school programs this year? Lone Peak, Desert Hills, Morgan and Panguitch repeat, while Olympus its wins first-ever All-Sports title and Beaver ends a long drought.
It was a year of firsts during the high school swimming season
Desert Hills is the defending champ for both boys and girls.