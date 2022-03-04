Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
American Fork’s Evan Young, wearing white steals the ball from Syracuse’s Kaden Ericksen
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Evan Young’s defensive intensity sparks American Fork’s 6A quarterfinal victory over Syracuse
American Fork picked up its third straight playoff win with a 60-43 victory over Syracuse.
By McCade Pearson
March 1, 2022 5:17 p.m. MST
merlin_2910700.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 6A/5A playoff roundup from Friday’s games — including No. 18 Syracuse stunning No. 2 Davis
By James Edward
Feb 25, 2022 11:11 p.m. MST
syracuse.jpeg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Syracuse pulls away from Lone Peak in final quarter to pick up win
By Tom Ripplinger
Feb 23, 2022 10:20 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games — Box Elder needs 4 OTs to top Woods Cross
By James Edward
Feb 1, 2022 11:41 p.m. MST
merlin_2893798.jpg
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: The top 4 seeds all advance to Saturday’s 6A semifinals
By Tom Ripplinger
Nov 4, 2021 10:51 p.m. MDT
size.dummy_copy.png
High School Sports
Deseret News Week 12 high school star athletes of the week
Deseret News high school star prep athletes of the week for Week 12 in football, volleyball, girls soccer, and girls cross country
By James Edward
Nov 1, 2021 8:45 p.m. MDT
Mountain Ridge’s Jordan Day battles Syracuse’s Brevin Hamblin and Wyatt Humphrey for the ball in the second round of the state football playoffs.
High School Football
High school football: Aggressive Syracuse hitting stride with 35-23 road win over Mountain Ridge
Quarterback Jake Hopkins tossed three touchdowns and an aggressive Titans defense returned two interceptions for scores to lead Syracuse to the playoff win over Mountain Ridge.
By Brennan Smith
Oct 29, 2021 10:56 p.m. MDT
farmington_logo.0.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Farmington caps off season of exceeded expectations, defeats Syracuse to secure second-place finish in Region 1
With a 24-14 win over Syracuse Wednesday night, the Phoenix closed out their regular season with a second-place finish in Region 1,
By Tyler Haslam
Oct 13, 2021 11:18 p.m. MDT
Syracuse’s Tyson Sweeten sacks Brighton’s QB Jack Johnson during a high school football game.
High School Football
High school football: Syracuse smothers Brighton defensively for impressive win at Corner Canyon tournament
By James Edward
Aug 21, 2021 4:02 p.m. MDT
Screen_Shot_2021_08_21_at_1.07.38_AM.png
High School Football
High school football: Corner Canyon hosts Saturday tripleheader featuring some of the top teams in Utah
By James Edward
Aug 21, 2021 1:14 a.m. MDT
Weber keeper Stockton Short is the Deseret News 6A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 6A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
merlin_2860332.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 6A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
Riverton High School pitcher Kaysen Korth is the Deseret News 6A Softball Player of the Year.
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 6A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
merlin_2872502.jpg
High School Girls Lacrosse
High school girls lacrosse: Deseret News 2021 all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 14, 2021 6:30 p.m. MDT
merlin_2864259.jpg
High School Sports
High school soccer: Davis’ Simon Jensen nets goal in closing minutes to hand Syracuse its first loss of the season
By Tyler Haslam
April 8, 2021 7:27 p.m. MDT
merlin_2847825.jpg
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 6A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:35 a.m. MDT
merlin_2856497.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 6A All-State team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:05 p.m. MDT
merlin_2855965.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Lone Peak takes down Syracuse, sets the stage for rematch with Herriman in 6A semifinals
After a strong first quarter that saw Lone Peak outscore Syracuse 22-8, the Knights were able to claim a 59-46 victory over the Titans and punch their ticket into the 6A semifinals.
By Tyler Haslam
March 2, 2021 10:10 p.m. MST
syracuse_logo.0.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Syracuse rallies for 6A first round win over Cyprus
By Bruce Smith
Feb 24, 2021 10:32 p.m. MST
merlin_2852209.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Davis avenges blowout loss to Syracuse nearly a month later
The Darts defeated the Titans 51-41 Tuesday night, powered by junior guard Kylee Mabry’s 16 points.
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 9, 2021 9:12 p.m. MST
merlin_2845730.jpg
Sports
High school basketball: Power outage during opening tipoff spoils Syracuse at Riverton
By James Edward
Dec 15, 2020 9:23 p.m. MST
merlin_990695.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 6A team-by-team preseason capsules
Layton, West Jordan, Bingham and Corner Canyon open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 6A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2:01 p.m. MST
merlin_2830850.jpg
Sports
High school soccer: Fremont upsets Herriman in OT, Lone Peak survives in penalties in second round of 6A playoffs
By James Edward
Oct 13, 2020 9:11 p.m. MDT
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
merlin_2828775.jpg
Sports
6A high school football takeaways: No. 1 Corner Canyon shines on ESPN, one of 11 6A teams in Utah still undefeated
By James Edward
Aug 29, 2020 8:30 a.m. MDT
merlin_3565.jpg
Sports
There isn’t a favorite to win Region 1 this season, nor should there be
No one associated with Region 1 has any idea how the region will turn out this year.
By Trent Wood
Aug 10, 2020 7:30 p.m. MDT
syracuse_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: Syracuse Titans 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Syracuse Titans football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Trent Wood
Aug 4, 2020 11:28 a.m. MDT
merlin_9175.jpg
Sports
How 8 high school football teams are responding to direct and indirect positive cases of COVID-19
5 teams have confirmed having a player test positive for COVID-19, while Herriman had a staff member test positive last weekend
By James Edward
June 30, 2020 6 p.m. MDT
Hunter___2019_SEC_Outdoor.jpg
Sports
History-making Utah runner Hunter Woodhall found silver linings in cancellation of NCAA championships, postponement of Paralympics
By Ryan McDonald
May 23, 2020 3:49 p.m. MDT
merlin_1769783.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 6A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:05 a.m. MDT
merlin_1740129.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Blackham comes up big late in Skyridge’s thrilling 46-43 quarterfinal win over Syracuse
Ally Blackham did it all for her team during Wednesday’s 6A quarterfinal win, but was at her best when it mattered most
By Brandon Gurney
Feb 26, 2020 7:26 p.m. MST
3003ff6951.0.jpeg
Sports
High school wrestling: Dominant first day has Pleasant Grove poised to run away with 6A state title
By Trent Wood
Feb 12, 2020 8:52 p.m. MST
merlin_943673.jpg
Sports
High school wrestling: Traditional powerhouses and rising programs alike to contend for state titles
By Trent Wood
Feb 10, 2020 3:49 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
Sports
MountainStar Healthcare Star Athletes of Week 25
This week’s star athletes are Manti’s Grady Thompson, Syracuse’s Whitney Sorenson, Skyridge’s Hadley Cowan, Viewmont’s Luke Harris and Cottonwood’s Jessica Loyd.
By James Edward
Feb 3, 2020 4:51 p.m. MST
merlin_943671.jpg
Sports
High school wrestling: Pleasant Grove, Syracuse claim titles at 6A Divisionals
Pleasant Grove qualified 21 wrestlers to state in its bid for a third straight 6A state title
By James Edward
Feb 2, 2020 12:52 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2019_12_26_at_10.59.24_AM.png
Sports
Deseret News Rewind: 2019 6A high school football awards
By High School Rewind
Dec 26, 2019 12:55 p.m. MST
merlin_2214.jpg
Sports
High school football: 2019 6A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 6A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
merlin_10379.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: 2019 6A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 6A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 10, 2019 8:05 a.m. MST
merlin_15839.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 6A All-State Team
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 8 a.m. MST
pjimage__2_.jpg
Sports
High school football: 6A quarterfinal preview, Syracuse at Corner Canyon
By Trent Wood
Nov 7, 2019 4:07 p.m. MST
Davis_HS.0.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: Last-minute golden goal propels Davis into 6A semifinals
The Darts defeated the Syracuse Titans 2-1 in double overtime
By Trent Wood
Oct 17, 2019 8:13 p.m. MDT
merlin_10677.jpg
Sports
High school football: 20 standout performances from Week 7
By James Edward
Oct 2, 2019 10:51 a.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.0.jpeg
Sports
MountainStar Healthcare Star Athletes of Week 3
This week’s star athletes hail from Milford, Syracuse, Farmington, Grand, Wasatch Academy, Herriman and Skyline.
By James Edward
Sept 2, 2019 5:15 p.m. MDT
merlin_3575.jpg
High school football: Confident Farmington plows through Syracuse
By Ryan Comer
Aug 23, 2019 11:37 p.m. MDT
Bridger Hamblin, Syracuse
Sports
Rivals Fremont and Roy headline experienced and quarterback-heavy Region 1
By Trent Wood
Aug 13, 2019 12:20 p.m. MDT
Load More