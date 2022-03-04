High school boys basketball: Evan Young’s defensive intensity sparks American Fork’s 6A quarterfinal victory over Syracuse
American Fork picked up its third straight playoff win with a 60-43 victory over Syracuse.
Deseret News high school star prep athletes of the week for Week 12 in football, volleyball, girls soccer, and girls cross country
Quarterback Jake Hopkins tossed three touchdowns and an aggressive Titans defense returned two interceptions for scores to lead Syracuse to the playoff win over Mountain Ridge.
High school football: Farmington caps off season of exceeded expectations, defeats Syracuse to secure second-place finish in Region 1
With a 24-14 win over Syracuse Wednesday night, the Phoenix closed out their regular season with a second-place finish in Region 1,
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
High school girls basketball: Lone Peak takes down Syracuse, sets the stage for rematch with Herriman in 6A semifinals
After a strong first quarter that saw Lone Peak outscore Syracuse 22-8, the Knights were able to claim a 59-46 victory over the Titans and punch their ticket into the 6A semifinals.
The Darts defeated the Titans 51-41 Tuesday night, powered by junior guard Kylee Mabry’s 16 points.
Layton, West Jordan, Bingham and Corner Canyon open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 6A regions.
No one associated with Region 1 has any idea how the region will turn out this year.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Syracuse Titans football team heading into the 2020 season.
5 teams have confirmed having a player test positive for COVID-19, while Herriman had a staff member test positive last weekend
High school girls basketball: Blackham comes up big late in Skyridge’s thrilling 46-43 quarterfinal win over Syracuse
Ally Blackham did it all for her team during Wednesday’s 6A quarterfinal win, but was at her best when it mattered most
This week’s star athletes are Manti’s Grady Thompson, Syracuse’s Whitney Sorenson, Skyridge’s Hadley Cowan, Viewmont’s Luke Harris and Cottonwood’s Jessica Loyd.
Pleasant Grove qualified 21 wrestlers to state in its bid for a third straight 6A state title
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 6A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 6A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
The Darts defeated the Syracuse Titans 2-1 in double overtime
This week’s star athletes hail from Milford, Syracuse, Farmington, Grand, Wasatch Academy, Herriman and Skyline.