Chad Daybell sits at the defense table after the jury's verdict in his triple murder trial was read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise on Thursday. The same jury is now deciding whether Daybell should get the death penalty for the three killings.

It was an emotional morning in a Boise courtroom as family members of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell spoke about the impact of Chad Daybell’s actions on them and their families.

“I never got enough of him. Now I’ve had all I will for the rest of my life and only have memories,” Kay Woodcock said of her grandson, JJ.

She said JJ would have celebrated his 12th birthday a few days ago if he hadn’t been murdered.

“Today is an incredibly difficult and bittersweet day. I am filled with pride as I remember and speak about what an amazing grandson we had, and grief-stricken at speaking about how devastated I am at his loss,” she said.

Her statements were made Friday during the penalty phase of Daybell’s triple murder trial. A jury convicted him Thursday of three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his wife and his new wife’s two children. Those same jurors are now deciding whether he should receive the death penalty or fixed life sentences.

No mitigation evidence

Before the hearing began, Chad Daybell waived his right to present mitigation and allocution evidence during the penalty phase. The unusual decision was announced Friday outside of the jury’s presence.

This means Daybell will not be presenting mitigating evidence to the jury — or reasons why he should not be given the death penalty. It also means he will not testify in his own behalf or explain to jurors himself why he shouldn’t receive the death penalty.

Daybell confirmed to the judge that he understands the purpose of the evidence is to try to convince jurors not to impose the death penalty. He also confirmed that he knows that his attorney had already prepared an argument and a case to present to the jury in his defense.

“That is my choice,” Daybell said.

It was unknown whether Daybell made that decision against the advice of his attorney, John Prior.

John Prior, Daybell’s attorney, still argued on behalf of his client in an opening statement. He said it was Lori Daybell who changed who Chad Daybell was and created the person who committed these crimes.

He spoke about Chad Daybell’s mother, who testified he was a quiet, shy young man from the quiet town of Springville. He said Chad Daybell served a Latter-day Saint mission, was married to Tammy Daybell for 29 years and raised five “wonderful children.”

“It takes two parents to do that, and they did that,” he said.

Prior cited multiple testimonies from people in Springville about how Chad Daybell was involved in his church and Scouting — but said something changed around Christmas of 2018, according to Jason Gwilliam’s testimony, Chad Daybell’s brother-in-law.

Prior said Daybell’s trajectory changed because a “bomb” came into his life bringing chaos — a woman with four previous husbands.

He said Daybell did not have a lot of experience with relationships or with being manipulated — “he wasn’t a worldly man.”

Prior said that is when the “crazy thoughts” and “amplification of these religious beliefs” in Chad Daybell began.

“Lori Vallow glittered, she was not gold. She was the trajectory that changed the plan,” Prior said.

Aggravating factors

Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, in his opening statement for the sentencing phase, said there are multiple aggravating factors in this case to show why Daybell should receive the death penalty. He said, however, that they will not need to present the evidence again, since jurors heard it over multiple weeks.

He listed the aggravating factors, whether the murders were “committed for remuneration” whether they were “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel manifesting exceptional depravity,” and if Daybell exhibited “utter disregard for human act” or a “propensity to commit murder” that would constitute a continuing threat to others.

“It is your decision, it is your decision whether one or more of these aggravators has been proven, and if it has, then you must decide if under these circumstances imposition of the death penalty would be just or unjust,” Wood said.

Prosecutors chose not to call witnesses to support these aggravating factors, instead moving straight to impact statements from victims.

JJ Vallow

Woodcock said she tried to describe how her family is suffering through each day, but doesn’t have words to show the impact, joy and love created by JJ or the pain associated with his death.

Woodcock said JJ was “born a fighter,” and spent weeks in intensive care before he was released to his grandparents. She said they went to so many doctors’ appointments with him, and he was their first priority.

She and her husband Larry Woodcock agonized over the decision to allow her brother Charles Vallow, and his wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, to adopt him. She said they visited every four or five months while they lived in Hawaii, and stayed “as long as possible” to soak up time with JJ.

“We never lost that special connection with our sweet little man, and we were always his love, comfort and safety,” Woodcock said.

She talked about making gumbo with JJ, helping him learn to read and do math, concerts for stuffed animals and chasing him to get kisses. She said JJ’s world was exciting.

Woodcock said the appreciation Lori Daybell expressed about them giving custody of JJ “is just one part of why this causes so much pain. It is a betrayal that can’t be explained,” she said.

Woodcock said they are often “slammed” with the realization of milestones JJ won’t reach. She said they will never know who he would have grown up to be.

Woodcock also talked about the loss of her brother Charles Vallow, and her niece Tylee.

“There’s a hole in my heart, and the hearts of every member of my family, that will never be filled and will remain for the rest of my life,” she said.

Tylee Ryan

Annie Cushing, Tylee Ryan’s aunt, said she remembered a call from her brother Joe Ryan to say he had gotten married and his wife was having a baby. She said her brother was “the quintessential first time father.”

In 2018, she reconnected with Tylee on a trip to Phoenix after her brother’s death — “she was intelligent, clever, funny, sarcastic, and had the voice of an angel,” Cushing said.

Cushing said they connected over pop culture, and Cushing’s career as an analyst — the same career as Ryan. She said Tylee did like people, citing testimony from a neighbor that Chad Daybell said she did not.

“Tylee had her whole life ahead of her. She had dignity, she had dreams, she had goals. This defendant stole all of that,” Cushing said.

She said this case has created a “thousand cuts” and has impacted her family, health and perspective of the world.

“Each detail that would come out over the past four years was just another cut,” she said.

Tammy Daybell

Although they spoke about the loss of their daughter and sister, members of Tammy Daybell’s family also said their strained relationships with her children has caused them grief. Ron Douglas, Tammy Daybell’s father, said when his wife passed away in June, she made him promise to continue visiting the Daybell grandchildren.

“The tragedy of the case has harmed our family’s relationship with the kids. I will remain open to rebuilding a relationship with them. It makes me angry, and it destroys me to know Tammy was treated how she was. I find it comforting to know that Tammy is resting peacefully in Utah, buried alone, and near her beloved mother,” he said.

Matthew Douglas, Tammy Daybell’s brother, said she was “the emotional heart and glue” of his siblings, and these events destroyed their family as they knew it.

“We’re finally getting to let our voices in some capacity finally be heard, in a meaningful manner. And we lived it, often minute to minute, hour to hour, day to day,” he said.

He called it a “never-ending nightmare,” and said every time he felt some control around the grief of his sister’s death, something new came.

Matthew Douglas talked about hearing from siblings that his brother-in-law got remarried and kept it from him, learning the day after the family Christmas party her body had been exhumed but they didn’t know why, learning his new wife had children who were missing, and wondering why Lori and Chad Daybell fled to Hawaii.

He said he felt like he was being tossed in a “cheap holiday snow globe” where everything was loose.

“I still can’t wrap my head and my heart around the chain of events,” he said.

He said he misses his mother, who died about a year ago, but not the heartbreak and pain she endured near the end of her life. He said she had “earned her reprieve.”

Matthew Douglas also said it hurt that some of the children of Chad and Tammy Daybell cut off ties with the Douglas family, choosing to defend their father.

“Having them not standing by their mother hurt,” he said. “If they ever want to rectify that position, or reconnect, they know where their uncle lives.”

Matthew Douglas was emotional as he said he has kids close to the ages of Tylee and JJ, and he is impacted by their deaths even without a family relation — they are tied together by the tragedy. He told the Woodcocks that his hearts hurt with them, and thanked them for being a voice for his sister.

Benjamin Douglas, Tammy Daybell’s youngest brother, said he became a father, with twins, just nine days before his sister’s death. He said his children only know their aunt from pictures, and a grave marker they often want to visit.

He said he is kept awake more by nightmares of someone close to him hurting his children than by caring for his twins. He said trust from decades of family time is broken.

“Instead of there being a collective healing and grieving process there is still ongoing damage and pain. Where there should be love and comfort from close family bonds, there are now major fractures that I can only hope will one day mend and be made whole,” he said.

His wife, Kelsie Douglas, said her children are “far too familiar with death” at 4.5 years old, and do not know their cousins — a contrast to what the Daybell family was like when she married into it.

“All the things that made our family vibrant and united are now lost,” she said.

“Every joyful moment is overshadowed, memories are tarnished, especially those of my children’s early years,” she said.

What’s next?

There are a few more victims who will give statements, and attorneys will have another chance to speak before the case is passed to the jury for them to deliberate on whether the death penalty is appropriate.

Six of the nine convictions given to Chad Daybell are death penalty eligible, the judge explained in his instructions to the jury on Thursday — first-degree murder of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 49-year-old Tammy Daybell; and conspiracy to murder each victim.

Judge Steven Boyce said Chad Daybell will be sentenced for the three other charges he was found guilty of — grand theft and two counts of insurance fraud — at a later date.

This story will be updated.