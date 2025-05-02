On Wednesday morning, a Brigham Young University-Idaho student was injured and left in critical condition after an industrial accident on campus.

The incident happened in a storage room of the machine fabrication shop in the Mark Austin Building around 11 a.m., according to Madison Fire Department Deputy Chief Troyce Miskin.

“Several students were attempting to move some large steel beams when a stack collapsed on the patient, causing significant injuries and trauma,” Miskin said, according to EastIdahoNews.com.

There were between 12 to 15 beams that fell on the student, each weighing at least 100 pounds. Rexburg police officers, paramedics and university officials responded to the scene of the accident.

The 26-year-old received medical care at the scene and was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. As of Thursday morning, he was in critical condition, per EastIdahoNews.com.

“BYU-Idaho invites the campus community and friends to join us in praying for the student and his family,” BYU-Idaho Public Affairs Director Brett Crandall wrote in a statement to The Deseret News.

The Austin building, where the incident occurred, houses the automotive, engineering, construction management, welding, industrial arts and metallurgy departments.

“Our prayers are with him. We sure just hope and pray that all will be well,” Miskin says.