Rescue workers arrive at the scene of a deadly collision between a pickup truck and a tour van near Henry’s Lake State Park in eastern Idaho on Thursday. Seven people were killed in the crash.

Troopers say they’re still working with international authorities to notify next of kin following a crash between a pickup truck and a passenger van carrying tourists Thursday evening that left seven people dead in southeast Idaho.

The Mercedes van was registered to Ctour Holiday LLC, a global travel company with a U.S. base in California. The driver of the van was also licensed in California, while the van was carrying 12 people visiting from China and one person from Italy, Idaho State Police said on Saturday.

The van was headed to Yellowstone National Park on a trip organized by the company.

“Due to the international nature of those involved, the process is complex and will take additional time,” the agency wrote in an update. “As part of the investigation, the deceased will be transported to the Ada County Coroner’s Office for autopsy and formal confirmation of identity. This step is essential to ensure accurate identification and documentation.”

Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash on U.S. Highway 20 near Henry’s Lake in Fremont County, Idaho, shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday. Authorities say a 2021 black Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by 25-year-old Isaiah Moreno of Humble, Texas, collided with the passenger van, which then caught on fire.

Moreno and six people inside the van were killed. Bystanders reportedly helped first responders pull injured people out of the burning van. Eight other people inside the van were injured, including three who were airlifted to hospitals in Idaho and Montana. Their conditions have not been released.

It’s still unclear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation.

Idaho troopers added Saturday that they will continue to “work closely” with Chinese and Italian consulates as the investigation continues, as well as Ctour Holiday.