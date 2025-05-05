In this image made from video provided by AZFamily.com, first responders work the scene of a shooting in Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix, Ariz., Sunday, May 4, 2025.

KEY POINTS 3 people were killed and 2 of them were brothers.

The shooting happened at a local Cinco de Mayo celebration.

No arrests have been made so far.

A Sunday night shooting at a restaurant in Glendale, Arizona, left three people dead and five more injured. Authorities said the shooting involved individuals known to one another.

Glendale police said a 17-year-old boy and his 21-year-old brother were killed along with a 21-year-old man, per ABC News.

According to CNN, Glendale police said there were five additional victims injured in the shooting. Fox reported the victims included two women and three men, ranging in ages 16 to 23.

The youngest victim, a 16-year-old boy, was badly hurt and rushed to the hospital for surgery. A spokesman for the Glendale Police Department, Officer Jose Santiago said the boy is set to recover, per ABC News.

Officials haven’t released the names of the deceased.

There were about 200-300 people attending the event at El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse when the shooting shocked the family-friendly event, police said to ABC News.

According to CBS, the Cinco de Mayo party was wrapping up when a fight broke out around 7:45 p.m. The individuals involved in the fight were escorted out to the parking lot, and then the dispute escalated into gunfire.

Lupe Rodriguez, a bystander during the shooting, told CBS that it was pretty bad and he was grateful he was able to run to safety.

El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse is just steps away from the Glendale Police Department’s headquarters, which allowed police to offer a quick response.

According to the latest briefing from police on Monday morning, as reported by ABC News everyone involved in the incident is believed to have known each other.

Santiago said it was an isolated event and there shouldn’t be any threats to the public.