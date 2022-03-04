High school football: Stansbury forces 4 turnovers to polish off perfect Region 7 season in win over Timpanogos
Stansbury High School football rolled past Timpanogos 49-14 in Week 10 to clinch the outright Region 7 title with a perfect 7-0 record.
In a tightly contested Region 7 matchup, the Timpanogos Timberwolves defeated the Tooele Buffaloes 48-34 behind the crisp and disciplined quarterback play of senior Matu Holdaway.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
Boosted by an early 2-0 lead, the Timberwolves managed to get by Region 7 rival Lehi on Tuesday.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Timpanogos T-Wolves football team heading into the 2020 season.
American Fork, Timpanogos cap off shortened season in style — with a title in Last Chance Tournament
The Cavemen and Timberwolves both rallied to secure the 6A and 5A Last Chance Baseball Tournament championships, respectively, on Saturday.
Lehi’s girls officially clinched the Region 7 title last week, but the boys clinched their title on Tuesday with a 69-52 win over Timpanogos
Jaden Brownell and Payton Smith combined for 45 points as Alta evened its Region 7 record at 3-3, just one game out of first place.
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
