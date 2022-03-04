Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Friday’s games, Timpanogos stuns Alta at buzzer
By James Edward
Feb 11, 2022 11:18 p.m. MST
Lehi players celebrate their win over Bonneville in a 5A girls soccer semifinal game at Juan Diego
High School Girls Soccer
High school girls soccer: Lehi’s dramatic OT winner, Skyline’s strong second half lifts both teams into 5A championship
By James Edward
Oct 19, 2021 10:16 p.m. MDT
stansbury_logo.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Stansbury forces 4 turnovers to polish off perfect Region 7 season in win over Timpanogos
Stansbury High School football rolled past Timpanogos 49-14 in Week 10 to clinch the outright Region 7 title with a perfect 7-0 record.
By James Edward
Oct 13, 2021 11:01 p.m. MDT
timpanogos_logo.0.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Matu Holdaway’s 5 touchdowns lead Timpanogos to 48-34 win over Tooele
In a tightly contested Region 7 matchup, the Timpanogos Timberwolves defeated the Tooele Buffaloes 48-34 behind the crisp and disciplined quarterback play of senior Matu Holdaway.
By Tommy Bailey
Oct 7, 2021 11:01 p.m. MDT
merlin_2872642.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
merlin_2872382.jpg
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 5A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
merlin_2870915.jpg
High School Track
High school track: Orem’s boys dominate to claim 5A title, while Timpanogos girls capture 1st state title in school history
By James Edward
May 19, 2021 10:56 p.m. MDT
merlin_2857184.jpg
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 5A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:34 a.m. MDT
merlin_2862151.jpg
High School Softball
High school softball: Lehi rebounds from 15-run loss by handing Timpanogos its first region defeat
By Tyler Haslam
April 1, 2021 8:11 p.m. MDT
merlin_2850229.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:04 p.m. MDT
merlin_2844695.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Inconsistency aside, Pleasant Grove continues finding ways to win, including beating Timpanogos
By James Edward
Dec 8, 2020 10:16 p.m. MST
merlin_1722501.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 5A team-by-team preseason capsules
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2 p.m. MST
merlin_2836328.jpg
Sports
High school soccer: Timpanogos takes down Lehi 3-1 in 5A playoffs
Boosted by an early 2-0 lead, the Timberwolves managed to get by Region 7 rival Lehi on Tuesday.
By Brandon Gurney
Oct 13, 2020 8:30 p.m. MDT
merlin_2836334.jpg
Sports
High school soccer: Region 5 and 6 combined to advance seven teams into 5A quarterfinals
By James Edward
Oct 13, 2020 7:32 p.m. MDT
timpanogos_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: Timpanogos T-Wolves 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Timpanogos T-Wolves football team heading into the 2020 season.
By James Edward
Aug 11, 2020 10:12 a.m. MDT
20200606_170433.jpg
Sports
American Fork, Timpanogos cap off shortened season in style — with a title in Last Chance Tournament
The Cavemen and Timberwolves both rallied to secure the 6A and 5A Last Chance Baseball Tournament championships, respectively, on Saturday.
By Brandon Gurney
June 6, 2020 10:26 p.m. MDT
merlin_1724813.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:04 a.m. MDT
IMG_2877.jpg
Sports
Lehi’s boys and girls basketball teams celebrate together as Region 7 champions
Lehi’s girls officially clinched the Region 7 title last week, but the boys clinched their title on Tuesday with a 69-52 win over Timpanogos
By James Edward
Feb 11, 2020 10:13 p.m. MST
merlin_1025953.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Alta fends off Timpanogos rally for critical Region 7 win
Jaden Brownell and Payton Smith combined for 45 points as Alta evened its Region 7 record at 3-3, just one game out of first place.
By James Edward
Jan 21, 2020 10:06 p.m. MST
merlin_6430.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: 2019 5A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 10, 2019 8:04 a.m. MST
merlin_7373.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 5A All-State Team
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 8 a.m. MST
