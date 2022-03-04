High school girls basketball: Timpview uses its best offensive performance of the year to secure comfortable victory over Jordan
Never trailing and leading by as much as 20 points, the Thunderbirds comfortably cruised to a 69-55 win over the Beetdiggers
Springville sharpshooter Brooke Pennington stole the show. The junior guard ended the night with a game-high 22 points
High school football: Timpview overwhelms nemesis Orem behind four Micah Beckstead TDs, two defensive scores
T-Birds scored two offensive and two defensive touchdowns in third quarter in route to blowout Region 8 win
After a tough pre-region slate sharpened Timpview’s edges, the Thunderbirds made an emphatic statement Friday night as a dominant force in the race for the 5A title.
The longtime Packers quarterback says the former BYU star defensive end is “one of the happiest guys ever.”
High school football: Region 4 headlines Deseret News preseason top 25 rankings, including preseason No. 1 Corner Canyon
Four Region 4 high school football teams, led by No. 1 Corner Canyon, are ranked in the top 25 of the Deseret News preseason top 25 rankings for the 2021 season.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
BYU and Timpview football families mourning unexpected death of former offensive lineman Tui Crichton
Described as a mountain of man with a bright smile, calm demeanor and energetic personality, Crichton also played for Weber State.
With National Signing Day approaching, here is a look at BYU’s 2021 recruiting class, with prospects listed according to reporting by 247 Sports.
High school volleyball: 2020 MVPs dominated individually, but also elevated teammates to great things in chaotic season
Copper Hills’ Asiah Sopoaga, Timpview’s Silina Damuni, Sky View’s Haley McUne, Union’s Kenisten Weaver, North Summit’s Marci Richins and Valley’s Esther Cox are the 2020 Deseret News volleyball MVPs.
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
High school football: Scoring in all three phases, Timpview rolls past Salem Hills for the 5A semifinal shutout win
Targhee Lambson led the way offensively with 197 yards and two scores on the ground, with Raider Damuni scoring a defensive TD.
It was the Thunderbirds who hoisted the championship trophy for the first time since 2014 with the 3-2 tilt in their favor that prevented a Bruin title defense.
Among the top 15 prospects in Utah according to 247 Sports, 11 of them are still playing as 32 teams vie for championships across five classifications.
Timpview defensive end Logan Fano has come a little closer to deciding which school he’ll attend as part of the Class of 2021.
Friday’s 5A title game rematch between Timpview-Orem one of 10 games canceled this week because of COVID-19
The marquee showdown this Friday between Timpview and Orem, a rematch of last year’s 5A state championship, has been canceled, Timpview principal Fidel Montero confirmed.
High school girls tennis: Timpview chasing 3-peat in 5A, but Highland, Park City, Woods Cross stand in the way
Macy Richards, Sophie Hastings, Avery Pope and Ellie Martin the top contenders in first singles.
5A high school football Week 7 takeaways: Wasatch, Springville, Maple Mountain prevail in wild night in Region 8
Box Elder and Bonneville both notch key Region 5 wins
High school football: Without coach Andy Stokes and wife Tia on sideline, Timpview shows strong in a 28-14 win over Lehi
Timpview made do without its head coach Andy Stokes on the sidelines in a dominating 28-14 win over Lehi on Friday.
How extended ‘dead period’ is impacting Utah prep recruit, and schools like Utah and BYU that are recruiting him
COVID-19 restrictions have complicated life for just about everyone, and certainly for prospective collegiate athletes and those programs looking to recruit them.
Jake Wahlin announced Tuesday on Instagram his intent to sign with the Cougars.