Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
highland_logo.0__1_.jpg
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Highland staves off late surge from Timpview to advance to 5A semifinals
By Tyler Haslam
March 1, 2022 12:26 a.m. MST
merlin_2911644.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Murray stifles Timpview in a dominant 5A quarterfinal win
By James Edward
Feb 28, 2022 6:18 p.m. MST
merlin_2910700.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 6A/5A playoff roundup from Friday’s games — including No. 18 Syracuse stunning No. 2 Davis
By James Edward
Feb 25, 2022 11:11 p.m. MST
Swimmers dive into the pool
High School Swimming
High school swimming: Top performances in Utah heading into state championships
By James Edward
Feb 8, 2022 1:53 p.m. MST
_pweel26.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 26 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Feb 7, 2022 5:39 p.m. MST
prepof24.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 24 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 24, 2022 5:57 p.m. MST
timpview_logo.0__1_.webp.jpg
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Timpview uses its best offensive performance of the year to secure comfortable victory over Jordan
Never trailing and leading by as much as 20 points, the Thunderbirds comfortably cruised to a 69-55 win over the Beetdiggers
By Tyler Haslam
Jan 20, 2022 10:31 p.m. MST
Springville logo
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Led by Brooke Pennington, Springville picks up victory over Timpview
Springville sharpshooter Brooke Pennington stole the show. The junior guard ended the night with a game-high 22 points
By Tom Ripplinger
Jan 6, 2022 10:02 p.m. MST
lehi_logo.0__1_.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Lehi holds off Timpview to advance to 5A semifinals
By Tommy Bailey
Nov 5, 2021 10:46 p.m. MDT
merlin_2893686.jpg
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: Mountain View avoids upset against Salem Hills, advances to 5A semifinals
By Tyler Haslam
Nov 4, 2021 5:25 p.m. MDT
timpview_logo.00.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Timpview wins region in victory over Lehi
By Tom Ripplinger
Oct 7, 2021 11:30 p.m. MDT
merlin_2886329.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Timpview overwhelms nemesis Orem behind four Micah Beckstead TDs, two defensive scores
T-Birds scored two offensive and two defensive touchdowns in third quarter in route to blowout Region 8 win
By James Edward
Sept 30, 2021 11:52 p.m. MDT
timpview_logo.0.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Timpview romps to emphatic 62-21 victory over Alta in Region 8 opener
After a tough pre-region slate sharpened Timpview’s edges, the Thunderbirds made an emphatic statement Friday night as a dominant force in the race for the 5A title.
By Brennan Smith
Sept 17, 2021 11:27 p.m. MDT
merlin_2881669.jpg
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: Defending 6A champion Lone Peak beats 5A champ Timpview for first victory of the season
By Tyler Haslam
Aug 26, 2021 10:12 p.m. MDT
Screen_Shot_2021_08_21_at_1.07.38_AM.png
High School Football
High school football: Corner Canyon hosts Saturday tripleheader featuring some of the top teams in Utah
By James Edward
Aug 21, 2021 1:14 a.m. MDT
Bronson Kaufusi, the former BYU and Timpview High star defensive end, is trying to make the Green Bay Packers this season at a different position: tight end.
NFL
How Bronson Kaufusi has captured Aaron Rodgers’ attention
The longtime Packers quarterback says the former BYU star defensive end is “one of the happiest guys ever.”
By Brandon Judd
Aug 18, 2021 3 p.m. MDT
lone_peak_logo.0__1_.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Lone Peak explodes for 44 points to beat Timpview
By Tom Ripplinger
Aug 14, 2021 12:04 a.m. MDT
Corner Canyon’s Cody Hagen (3) runs the ball and dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the 6A football state championship game.
High School Football
High school football: Region 4 headlines Deseret News preseason top 25 rankings, including preseason No. 1 Corner Canyon
Four Region 4 high school football teams, led by No. 1 Corner Canyon, are ranked in the top 25 of the Deseret News preseason top 25 rankings for the 2021 season.
By James Edward
July 18, 2021 12 p.m. MDT
Wasatch’s Edgar Garcia is the Deseret News 5A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
merlin_2869503.jpg
High School Golf
High school girls golf: Timpview runs away with repeat 5A title, with Sunbin Seo claiming medalist honors with 4 birdies down the stretch
By James Edward
May 11, 2021 6:58 p.m. MDT
mountain_ridge_logo.0.png
High School Sports
High school boys lacrosse: No. 2 Mountain Ridge survives overtime nail-biter against Timpview
By Tyler Haslam
April 20, 2021 11:02 p.m. MDT
merlin_2857184.jpg
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 5A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:34 a.m. MDT
merlin_2389244.jpg
BYU Cougars
BYU and Timpview football families mourning unexpected death of former offensive lineman Tui Crichton
Described as a mountain of man with a bright smile, calm demeanor and energetic personality, Crichton also played for Weber State.
By Jay Drew
March 30, 2021 12:12 p.m. MDT
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
merlin_2850229.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:04 p.m. MDT
timpview_logo.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: No. 1 Timpview crushes Lehi for 11th straight win despite early injury to BYU commit Jake Wahlin
By James Edward
Feb 9, 2021 10:10 p.m. MST
merlin_2832526.jpg
Sports
National signing day is almost here. Get up to speed on the BYU Cougars’ 2021 class
With National Signing Day approaching, here is a look at BYU’s 2021 recruiting class, with prospects listed according to reporting by 247 Sports.
By Trent Wood
Jan 27, 2021 8:09 a.m. MST
merlin_2849333.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Timpview’s undefeated start to region continues with win over Mountain Ridge
By Tyler Haslam
Jan 19, 2021 10:19 p.m. MST
volleyball_mvps.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: 2020 MVPs dominated individually, but also elevated teammates to great things in chaotic season
Copper Hills’ Asiah Sopoaga, Timpview’s Silina Damuni, Sky View’s Haley McUne, Union’s Kenisten Weaver, North Summit’s Marci Richins and Valley’s Esther Cox are the 2020 Deseret News volleyball MVPs.
By James Edward
Dec 3, 2020 8 a.m. MST
merlin_1722501.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 5A team-by-team preseason capsules
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2 p.m. MST
merlin_2842742.jpg
Sports
High school football: Orem shuts down rival Timpview in 5A championship to clinch a 4-peat
By James Edward
Nov 20, 2020 8:50 p.m. MST
merlin_22345.jpg
Sports
Orem, Timpview set for 5A title game rematch, a game both have had circled on calendar all season
By James Edward
Nov 18, 2020 3:56 p.m. MST
merlin_2841648.jpg
Sports
High school football: Scoring in all three phases, Timpview rolls past Salem Hills for the 5A semifinal shutout win
Targhee Lambson led the way offensively with 197 yards and two scores on the ground, with Raider Damuni scoring a defensive TD.
By James Edward
Nov 13, 2020 6:12 p.m. MST
merlin_20259.jpg
Sports
Top 2021 college football recruits who will play in Utah state semifinals this week
By Ryan McDonald
Nov 11, 2020 10:24 a.m. MST
pjimage__10_.jpg
Sports
High school football: Timpview hitting its stride heading into 5A semifinal clash against Salem Hills
By James Edward
Nov 10, 2020 2:11 p.m. MST
merlin_2840924.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: Timpview edges rival Mountain View in five sets in 5A title game thriller
It was the Thunderbirds who hoisted the championship trophy for the first time since 2014 with the 3-2 tilt in their favor that prevented a Bruin title defense.
By Melissa Yack
Nov 7, 2020 7:30 p.m. MST
merlin_2840622.jpg
Sports
High school football: Timpview leans on Targhee Lambson, explosive special teams to upset top-seed Brighton in 5A quarterfinals
By Brennan Smith
Nov 6, 2020 10:50 p.m. MST
pjimage__9_.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: Region 7 foes Timpview and Mountain View set for 5A championship showdown after semifinal wins
By Tom Ripplinger
Nov 6, 2020 6:03 p.m. MST
merlin_2832326.jpg
Sports
College football recruiting: Top prospects still in the hunt as Utah high school playoffs heat up
Among the top 15 prospects in Utah according to 247 Sports, 11 of them are still playing as 32 teams vie for championships across five classifications.
By Ryan McDonald
Nov 5, 2020 9:47 a.m. MST
timpview_logo.0.jpg
Sports
High school football: Timpview pulls away late to beat Olympus in 5A second round
By Melissa Yack
Oct 30, 2020 10:27 p.m. MDT
merlin_20259.jpg
Sports
BYU, Utah in the mix as Timpview’s Logan Fano announces top 4 schools
Timpview defensive end Logan Fano has come a little closer to deciding which school he’ll attend as part of the Class of 2021.
By Ryan McDonald
Oct 21, 2020 2:40 p.m. MDT
merlin_2833726.jpg
Sports
High school tennis: Timpview dominates to claim third straight 5A state title
By Bruce Smith
Oct 3, 2020 7:27 p.m. MDT
merlin_2832528.jpg
Sports
Friday’s 5A title game rematch between Timpview-Orem one of 10 games canceled this week because of COVID-19
The marquee showdown this Friday between Timpview and Orem, a rematch of last year’s 5A state championship, has been canceled, Timpview principal Fidel Montero confirmed.
By James Edward
Oct 1, 2020 3:34 p.m. MDT
merlin_13532.jpg
Sports
High school girls tennis: Timpview chasing 3-peat in 5A, but Highland, Park City, Woods Cross stand in the way
Macy Richards, Sophie Hastings, Avery Pope and Ellie Martin the top contenders in first singles.
By James Edward
Sept 28, 2020 2:57 p.m. MDT
merlin_2832522.jpg
Sports
5A high school football Week 7 takeaways: Wasatch, Springville, Maple Mountain prevail in wild night in Region 8
Box Elder and Bonneville both notch key Region 5 wins
By James Edward
Sept 26, 2020 8:11 a.m. MDT
merlin_2832488.jpg
Sports
High school football: Without coach Andy Stokes and wife Tia on sideline, Timpview shows strong in a 28-14 win over Lehi
Timpview made do without its head coach Andy Stokes on the sidelines in a dominating 28-14 win over Lehi on Friday.
By Brandon Gurney
Sept 25, 2020 10:59 p.m. MDT
merlin_13240.jpg
Sports
How extended ‘dead period’ is impacting Utah prep recruit, and schools like Utah and BYU that are recruiting him
COVID-19 restrictions have complicated life for just about everyone, and certainly for prospective collegiate athletes and those programs looking to recruit them.
By Brandon Gurney
Sept 24, 2020 10:30 a.m. MDT
merlin_18033.jpg
Sports
BYU men’s basketball receives commitment from prized Timpview prospect Jake Wahlin
Jake Wahlin announced Tuesday on Instagram his intent to sign with the Cougars.
By Brandon Gurney
Sept 15, 2020 12:34 p.m. MDT
Load More