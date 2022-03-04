Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Swimmers dive into the pool
High School Swimming
High school swimming: Top performances in Utah heading into state championships
By James Edward
Feb 8, 2022 1:53 p.m. MST
timpanogos_logo.0.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Matu Holdaway’s 5 touchdowns lead Timpanogos to 48-34 win over Tooele
In a tightly contested Region 7 matchup, the Timpanogos Timberwolves defeated the Tooele Buffaloes 48-34 behind the crisp and disciplined quarterback play of senior Matu Holdaway.
By Tommy Bailey
Oct 7, 2021 11:01 p.m. MDT
Stansbury players celebrate
High School Football
High school football: Stansbury finds a spark to rally past rival Tooele and into Region 7 lead
Ezra Harris rushed for two touchdowns and Nate Bushnell had one as Stansbury beat Tooele for the sixth straight time and took a 10-3 lead in the series.
By Bruce Smith
Sept 17, 2021 11:45 p.m. MDT
merlin_2871398.jpg
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 4A All-State team
The Deseret News All-State teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:02 a.m. MDT
The 2021 Deseret News softball Players of the Year include Riverton’s Kaysen Korth (6A), Spanish Fork’s Avery Sapp (5A), Tooele’s Attlyn Johnston (4A), Grantsville’s August Cowan (3A) and Enterprise’s Dykell Jones (2A).
High School Softball
High school softball: Driven and talented Deseret News 2021 Players of the Year led their teams to great success
The five Deseret News softball Players of the Year demonstrated a tremendous amount of poise and leadership.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 8 a.m. MDT
Bear River players celebrate their win over Tooele for the 4A softball championship on May 22, 2021.
High School Softball
High school softball: Bear River defeats Tooele twice Saturday to take 4A state championship
No. 2 Bear River’s stunning 180-degree turnaround in under 24 hours resulted in a 4A softball state championship.
By Tom Ripplinger
May 22, 2021 8:56 p.m. MDT
Tooele High School Buffaloes logo.
High School Softball
High school softball: Tooele takes Game 1 of 4A state softball championship over Bear River
After defeating No. 2 Bear River 5-0 in Game 1 of a three-game championship series Friday, No. 1 Tooele needs just one more win to take its second straight 4A softball state championship.
By Tom Ripplinger
May 21, 2021 4:34 p.m. MDT
merlin_2855945.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 4A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:33 a.m. MDT
merlin_2854531.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Focused Tooele marches past Canyon View for 4A first round win
By James Edward
Feb 23, 2021 9:35 p.m. MST
merlin_2852833.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Juan Diego rolls past Tooele, clinches seventh straight region title
Juan Diego rolled past Tooele 70-52 to clinch a seventh straight region championship despite two games remaining in Region 10 play.
By James Edward
Feb 12, 2021 10:17 p.m. MST
merlin_1769343.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 4A team-by-team preseason capsules
Dixie, Juan Diego and Sky View open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 4A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 1:31 p.m. MST
cedar_valley_logo.0.png
Sports
High school football: Cedar Valley defense steps up big to secure a 28-21 win over Tooele
Lineman Aisea Langi’s consecutive sacks to stunt Tooele’s late scoring threat proved pivotal in the win on Friday.
By Brandon Gurney
Oct 23, 2020 9:57 p.m. MDT
merlin_2831286.jpg
Sports
4A high school football Week 8 takeaways: Bear River, Hurricane and Tooele return to win column, at last
By Trent Wood
Oct 3, 2020 11:11 a.m. MDT
merlin_22175.jpg
Sports
4A high school football takeaways: Defending champion Sky View looks the part, while contenders like Ridgeline, Snow Canyon and Stansbury emerge
By Trent Wood
Sept 5, 2020 10:23 a.m. MDT
tooele_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: Tooele Buffaloes 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Tooele Buffaloes football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Trent Wood
Aug 3, 2020 3:08 p.m. MDT
merlin_22181.jpg
Sports
Park City and Stansbury once again expected to be the class of Region 10
By Trent Wood
July 30, 2020 3:51 p.m. MDT
merlin_1769547.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 4A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:03 a.m. MDT
merlin_1769437.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 4A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:03 a.m. MDT
merlin_22169.jpg
Sports
High school football: 2019 4A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 4A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
merlin_16045.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 4A All-State Team
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches’ votes
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Grantsville.jpg
Sports
High school football: How Grantsville held on for a big early season win versus rival Tooele
The Cowboys snuffed out a late 2-point conversion attempt to secure what was a bigger-than-normal early season win against the Buffaloes on Friday.
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 24, 2019 7:30 p.m. MDT
