In a tightly contested Region 7 matchup, the Timpanogos Timberwolves defeated the Tooele Buffaloes 48-34 behind the crisp and disciplined quarterback play of senior Matu Holdaway.
Ezra Harris rushed for two touchdowns and Nate Bushnell had one as Stansbury beat Tooele for the sixth straight time and took a 10-3 lead in the series.
The Deseret News All-State teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
High school softball: Driven and talented Deseret News 2021 Players of the Year led their teams to great success
The five Deseret News softball Players of the Year demonstrated a tremendous amount of poise and leadership.
No. 2 Bear River’s stunning 180-degree turnaround in under 24 hours resulted in a 4A softball state championship.
After defeating No. 2 Bear River 5-0 in Game 1 of a three-game championship series Friday, No. 1 Tooele needs just one more win to take its second straight 4A softball state championship.
Juan Diego rolled past Tooele 70-52 to clinch a seventh straight region championship despite two games remaining in Region 10 play.
Dixie, Juan Diego and Sky View open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 4A regions.
Lineman Aisea Langi’s consecutive sacks to stunt Tooele’s late scoring threat proved pivotal in the win on Friday.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Tooele Buffaloes football team heading into the 2020 season.
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 4A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches’ votes
The Cowboys snuffed out a late 2-point conversion attempt to secure what was a bigger-than-normal early season win against the Buffaloes on Friday.
