TV Listings

Disney XD announced Tuesday that it will launch its new TV series “Big Hero 6: The Series” on Nov. 20 with a one-hour movie called “Baymax Returns.” The series will then debut in 2018.
A trio of interesting PBS documentaries about giraffes, early civilizations and early man, respectively, are on DVD this week.
This list includes holiday-related special programming on local broadcast and select cable/satellite channels.
Dancers at Ballet West feel the heat each spring as they make way for new dancers, compete to choreograph and anticipate contract renewals. One dancer makes light of the resulting pecking order in his piece for BW’s annual “Innovations” program.
For two years running, only white actors have been nominated. In fact, minorities and women are under-represented in all of Hollywood’s arenas.
Gordon Ramsay, the fiery British chef known to Americans for being the demanding bully on “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Kitchen Nightmares,” is being sued by four ex-employees, Yahoo! TV reports.
Media Matters compiled extensive data about the guests who appear on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.
If there’s any soul-searching among top television executives about onscreen violence contributing to real-life tragedies like the Connecticut school shooting, it isn’t readily apparent.
In 2011, 16-year-old West Wendover High School student Micaela Costanzo, a popular student and track star, was brutally murdered and buried in a shallow grave in the desert outside of town.
Let’s get the bad news out of the way first as we recap the year in TV.
Q: Can you tell me why the detective partner on “Blue Bloods” left?
Television and radio events in the world of sports Friday.
David Hasselhoff still feels a connection with the younger generation, even though his popular TV series “Baywatch” has been off the air for more than a decade.
Chuck Lorre — whose trio of hits includes “Two and a Half Men,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “Mike & Molly” — isn’t just a towering comedy mogul.
Check out what games will be on the air Saturday.