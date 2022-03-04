Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

‘Big Hero 6' is coming back as a TV series
Disney XD announced Tuesday that it will launch its new TV series “Big Hero 6: The Series” on Nov. 20 with a one-hour movie called “Baymax Returns.” The series will then debut in 2018.
By Herb Scribner
Oct 19, 2017 2:59 p.m. MDT
Arts & Entertainment
Chris Hicks: 3 new PBS documentaries lead TV shows on DVD this week
A trio of interesting PBS documentaries about giraffes, early civilizations and early man, respectively, are on DVD this week.
By Deseret News
Dec 24, 2016 2:35 p.m. MST
Sports
Sports on the air for Dec. 25-Dec. 31
Sports on television and radio for the week of Dec. 25-31. Sports on television and radio for the week of Dec. 25-31. Sports on television and radio for the week of Dec. 25-31. Sports on television and radio for the week of Dec. 25-31. SpoSports on t
By Deseret News
Dec 24, 2016 1:55 p.m. MST
Family
2016 holiday TV listings
This list includes holiday-related special programming on local broadcast and select cable/satellite channels.
By Caresa Alexander Randall
Nov 24, 2016 10:45 a.m. MST
Media & Books
Ballet West artists prepare original works for ‘Innovations’ amid promotions
Dancers at Ballet West feel the heat each spring as they make way for new dancers, compete to choreograph and anticipate contract renewals. One dancer makes light of the resulting pecking order in his piece for BW’s annual “Innovations” program.
By Deseret News
May 23, 2016 1:14 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
All-white Oscar nominations only begin to describe Hollywood’s lack of diversity
For two years running, only white actors have been nominated. In fact, minorities and women are under-represented in all of Hollywood’s arenas.
By Deseret News
Jan 20, 2016 8 a.m. MST
Sports
Sports on the air for Friday, Oct. 24, 2014
TELEVISION
By Deseret News
Oct 23, 2014 5:25 p.m. MDT
Sports
Sports on the air for Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014
TELEVISION
By Deseret News
Oct 17, 2014 11:14 p.m. MDT
Sports
Sports on the air for Thursday, Oct. 9, 2014
TELEVISION
By Deseret News
Oct 8, 2014 11:39 p.m. MDT
Sports
Sports on the air for Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014
TELEVISION
By Deseret News
Oct 7, 2014 11:21 p.m. MDT
Sports
Sports on the air for Thursday, Sept. 4, 2014
TELEVISION
By Deseret News
Sept 3, 2014 10:20 p.m. MDT
Sports
Sports on the air for Monday, July 22, 2013
By Deseret News
July 21, 2013 9:50 p.m. MDT
Sports
Sports on the air for Saturday, July 13, 2013
By Deseret News
July 13, 2013 8:50 a.m. MDT
Sports
Sports on the air for Friday, July 5, 2013
By Deseret News
July 5, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant sued by disgruntled ex-employees
Gordon Ramsay, the fiery British chef known to Americans for being the demanding bully on “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Kitchen Nightmares,” is being sued by four ex-employees, Yahoo! TV reports.
By Michael Smith
June 18, 2013 10:08 a.m. MDT
Sports
Sports on the air for Saturday, May 25, 2013
By Deseret News
May 25, 2013 1:05 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Report: Most guests on cable news shows are white men
Media Matters compiled extensive data about the guests who appear on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.
By Jamshid Ghazi Askar
May 15, 2013 12:40 p.m. MDT
Sports
Sports on the air for Monday, April 15, 2013
By Deseret News
April 15, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Sports
Sports on the air for Monday, March 11, 2013
By Deseret News
March 11, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Sports
Sports on the air for Monday, March 4, 2013
By Deseret News
March 4, 2013 12:16 a.m. MST
Sports
Sports on the air for Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013
By Deseret News
Feb 18, 2013 11:55 p.m. MST
Sports
Sports on the air for Monday, Feb. 18, 2013
By Deseret News
Feb 17, 2013 11:37 p.m. MST
Sports
Sports on the air for Monday, Feb. 11, 2013
By Deseret News
Feb 11, 2013 12 a.m. MST
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Sports
Sports on the air for Monday, Feb. 4, 2013
By Deseret News
Feb 4, 2013 12:52 a.m. MST
Media & Books
A disconnect between violence and television
If there’s any soul-searching among top television executives about onscreen violence contributing to real-life tragedies like the Connecticut school shooting, it isn’t readily apparent.
By Associated Press
Jan 15, 2013 7:53 p.m. MST
Sports
Sports on the air for Sunday, Jan. 6, 2013
By Deseret News
Jan 6, 2013 12 a.m. MST
Utah
Journals showed convicted killer disliked fellow Wendover student
In 2011, 16-year-old West Wendover High School student Micaela Costanzo, a popular student and track star, was brutally murdered and buried in a shallow grave in the desert outside of town.
By Pat Reavy
Jan 3, 2013 5:55 p.m. MST
Media & Books
The year in TV — from bad to worse
Let’s get the bad news out of the way first as we recap the year in TV.
By Deseret News
Dec 31, 2012 8:14 p.m. MST
Sports
Sports on the air for Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2012
By Deseret News
Dec 25, 2012 12 a.m. MST
Sports
Sports on the air for Saturday, Dec. 15, 2012
TELEVISION
By Deseret News
Dec 14, 2012 6:58 p.m. MST
Sports
Sports on the air for Friday, Dec. 7, 2012
By Deseret News
Dec 7, 2012 12:12 a.m. MST
Sports
Sports on the air for Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2012
TELEVISION
By Deseret News
Dec 4, 2012 12 a.m. MST
Sports
Sports on the air for Friday, Nov. 30, 2012
TELEVISION
By Deseret News
Nov 29, 2012 11:55 p.m. MST
Media & Books
‘Blue Bloods’ and Esposito part ways
Q: Can you tell me why the detective partner on “Blue Bloods” left?
By Deseret News
Nov 27, 2012 5:33 p.m. MST
Sports
Sports on the air for Friday, Nov. 23, 2012
Television and radio events in the world of sports Friday.
By Deseret News
Nov 22, 2012 11:45 p.m. MST
Sports
Sports on the air for Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2012
By Deseret News
Nov 19, 2012 11:45 p.m. MST
Media & Books
David Hasselhoff hopes for retro ‘Knight Rider’ film
David Hasselhoff still feels a connection with the younger generation, even though his popular TV series “Baywatch” has been off the air for more than a decade.
By Associated Press
Nov 13, 2012 3:19 p.m. MST
Sports
Sports on the air for Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2012
TELEVISION
By Deseret News
Nov 13, 2012 12:09 a.m. MST
Sports
Sports on the air for Saturday, Nov. 10, 2012
By Deseret News
Nov 10, 2012 12 a.m. MST
Sports
Sports on the air for Thursday, Nov. 8, 2012
TELEVISION
By Deseret News
Nov 8, 2012 12 a.m. MST
Media & Books
Sitcom king Chuck Lorre puts his musings in a book
Chuck Lorre — whose trio of hits includes “Two and a Half Men,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “Mike & Molly” — isn’t just a towering comedy mogul.
By Associated Press
Nov 6, 2012 4:51 p.m. MST
Sports
Sports on the air for Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012
TELEVISION
By Deseret News
Nov 6, 2012 12 a.m. MST
Media & Books
Fox anchor Megyn Kelly has come a long way in 10 years
By Deseret News
Nov 4, 2012 8:20 p.m. MST
Sports
Sports on the air for Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012
TELEVISION
By Deseret News
Oct 21, 2012 1 a.m. MDT
Sports
Sports on the air for Monday, Oct. 15, 2012
By Deseret News
Oct 14, 2012 11:18 p.m. MDT
Sports
Sports on the air for Saturday, Oct. 13, 2012
Check out what games will be on the air Saturday.
By Deseret News
Oct 12, 2012 8:11 p.m. MDT
Sports
Sports on the air for Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012
By Deseret News
Oct 6, 2012 10:58 p.m. MDT
