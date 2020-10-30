 clock menu more-arrow no yes
This country just saw its first case of COVID-19

The remote Marshall Islands just saw its first case of COVID-19

By Herb Scribner
The Marshall Islands said two workers at a United States base tested positive after they arrived to the island from Hawaii, BBC News reports.
The Marshall Islands said two workers at a United States base tested positive after they arrived to the island from Hawaii, BBC News reports.
The Marshall Islands has seen two recorded cases of COVID-19, which are the first positive cases for the coronavirus within the country.

The Marshall Islands said two workers at a United States base tested positive after they arrived to the island from Hawaii, BBC News reports.

  • The two infected patients flew on a military flight. They’ve been isolated since they arrived on the archipelago.
  • Officials in the country told BBC News that the two cases were “strictly border cases” and that there is no immediate threat for community transmission.

The remote island nation closed its borders back in March to keep the coronavirus from spreading to its shores.

Countries without coronavirus:

Countries such as Tonga, Yemen, North Korea and Samoa have stayed free of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began. Skeptics said some of these countries don’t properly document their cases, or they’ve mistaken cases with the flu or common cold, as I wrote about for Deseret News.

  • North Korea has been worried that a season dust storm from China will bring the coronavirus into the country.

The region of Nunavut in Canada still doesn’t have any official cases of the novel coronavirus, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.

  • The northern territory in Canada has stayed free of the novel coronavirus even as cases continue to rise in Canada and the United States.

