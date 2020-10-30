Pink pineapples are real and you can buy one right now

Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any more strange, Del Monte Fresh Produce announced earlier this month the release of its exclusive “Pinkglow Pineapples.”

On the outside, Pinkglows look just like any other run-of-the-mill pineapples, but when you cut them open, they’ll reveal juicy pink flesh, perfect for making homemade pink Dole Whip. This magnificent color variation was made possible through bioengineering.

According to the company site, the special new fruit contains lycopene, “a natural pigment that gives some produce its red color (e.g. tomatoes, watermelon),” which is what gives these Pinkglows, well... their pink glow.

“If you are looking for a fun and unique gift idea for your favorite foodie then I can think of few ideas that are more fun than sending them a pink pineapple.” - @ManTripping https://t.co/L35dZv7NoU pic.twitter.com/NJ20bWvRjw — Del Monte® Pinkglow™ (@PinkglowPine) October 28, 2020

What it tastes like

In addition to their unique rose-colored flesh, these one-of-a-kind pineapples differ from their yellow counterparts in flavor too.

According to their site, Pinkglow Pineapples are, “less sour than a traditional pineapple, juicier and sweeter in taste ... with notes of candy pineapple aromatics.”

How to get one

As of today, Del Monte’s exclusive Pinkglow Pineapples are available nationwide through two online retailers listed on PinkglowPineapple.com, and they’re not cheap. The special fruit is being marketed as luxury items and sold at a luxury price. One single pineapple rings up at $49.99 and prices are subject to change.

The pineapples are delivered in a floral patterned box that’s stamped with the words “Precious Cargo Costa Rica” and come complete with a certificate of authenticity, according to FoodandWine.com.