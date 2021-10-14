‘There will be things that people can’t get’ this Christmas, White House says

You might not get what you want for Christmas — regardless if you’re naughty or nice.

The White House said this week that Americans might face higher prices in stores during the 2021 Christmas season. And there might be empty shelves due to supply chain backup and busy U.S. ports, highways and railways.

“There will be things that people can’t get,” a White House official told Reuters.

“At the same time, a lot of these goods are hopefully substitutable by other things. ... I don’t think there’s any real reason to be panicked, but we all feel the frustration and there’s a certain need for patience to help get through a relatively short period of time,” the official said.

Officials who spoke with Reuters admitted that inflation has made it hard for families to get everything they need, especially as there’s been higher consumer demand.

“We recognize that it has pinched families who are trying to get back to some semblance of normalcy as we move into the later stages of the pandemic,” another unnamed official told Reuters.

President Joe Biden is trying to resolve a potential Christmas crisis as supply chain issues “threatens to disrupt the holiday season for millions of Americans,” according to Politico.

Biden is scheduled to meet with leaders at ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, to address the challenges facing the Christmas season, per ABC News.

In fact, the White House hopes that “port operators, transportation companies and labor unions” will work for long hours to unload ships and haul cargo to different warehouses across the country to help increase supply in stores and on shelves, per Politico.

But Steve Pasierb, the president and chief executive of the Toy Association, told Politico that it might be tough to fix the issue before the 2021 Christmas season.