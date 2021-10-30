Dr. Fauci reveals when you should vaccinate your children

Dr. Anthony Fauci doesn’t want you to hesitate when it comes to getting your child the COVID-19 vaccine.

Does Fauci approve of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids?

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Axios he currently has three teenage daughters. But if they were 5-11 years old, he “wouldn’t want them to get COVID-19. I would vaccinate them in a second.”

“Even though the chances of (a child) getting sick and seriously ill are small,” he said, “why do you want to take a chance of that with your child, when you can essentially protect the child by an intervention that is proven to be both highly effective and very safe?”

Fauci told Axios that he hopes the rollout will “make it as convenient as possible for parents to get their children vaccinated.”

He hopes to see the vaccine available at pharmacies, pediatrician offices and community centers.

How will the White House roll out the vaccine?

The White House released plans to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11, assuming the vaccine gets emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

The White House said it wants to make sure the vaccine “is quickly distributed and made conveniently and equitably available to families across the country.”

The plan includes making sure the vaccine is “conveniently located to families across the country, including vaccination clinics at doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, and school- and community-based sites.”

The Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11 years old on Friday.