The Jan. 6 committee can get Trump White House records. What’s next?

Former President Donald Trump’s White House records should be turned over to congressional investigators of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection committee, a federal judge ruled Tuesday night.

“Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President,” wrote Judge Tanya Chutkan of the U.S. District Court in DC.

The ruling was a major blow to Trump's legal team, which tried to keep more than 700 pages of White House records secret, according to CNN.

However, it’s unclear if the ruling will stick since Trump’s legal team filed an appeal Tuesday night.

The judge’s ruling puts investigators closer to receiving internal communications information in the White House around Jan. 6, according to The Daily Beast.

The investigators seek to find out Trump’s role in the Capitol insurrection riots.

Both the House panel and the Justice Department “contend that discovering and coming to terms with the causes underlying the January 6 attack is a matter of unsurpassed public importance because such information relates to our core democratic institutions and the public’s confidence in them,” Chutkan wrote in her opinion. “The court agrees.”

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said in a Twitter statement that the legal battle will continue.