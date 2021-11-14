 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Here’s how many people think Facebook is making society worse

A new poll found people don’t see Facebook as a benefit of society

By Herb Scribner
The majority of people don’t think Facebook is making society better, according to a new poll from CNN.

The poll — which comes from CNN and was conducted by SSRS — found that about three out of four adults think Facebook is making society worse overall.

  • About half of the respondents said they knew someone who believed in a conspiracy theory because of what they saw on Facebook.
  • In fact, common users of Facebook say the app harms people rather than helps them.
  • “Overall, about one-third of the public — including 44% of Republicans and 27% of Democrats — say both that Facebook is making American society worse and that Facebook itself is more at fault than its users,” per CNN.

The poll results come as Facebook faces major controversy right now. The company has been hammered in recent weeks for how it uses its data to target teenagers and its users. In fact, a report from The Wall Street Journal found that Facebook and Instagram internal researchers often talk about the fact that Instagram is a toxic app for teen girls.

Most recently, Facebook decided to rebrand its parent company as Meta, as the company seeks to embrace the multiverse, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

  • “Connection is evolving and so are we,” the company’s website reads. “The metaverse is the next evolution of social connection. Our company’s vision is to help bring the metaverse to life, so we are changing our name to reflect our commitment to this future.”

