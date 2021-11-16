 clock menu more-arrow no yes
6 teens are in the hospital after Colorado drive-by shooting. Here’s what we know

Suspects in the shooting remain at large

By Herb Scribner
Students wait to be allowed back into their school at Aurora Central High School.
Students wait to be allowed back into their school at Aurora Central High School after a nearby drive-by shooting at Nome Park forced school officials to create a secured perimeter around the school, on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Aurora, Colo.
Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Post via Associated Press

Six teenagers are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting at a small park near a high school in Aurora, Colorado, police said Monday.

  • The six teens all attend Aurora Central High School.
  • One of the students drove himself to the hospital.
  • None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, according to NBC News.

Aurora, Colorado, Police Chief Vanessa Wilson told CNN Monday that witnesses saw multiple suspicious vehicles in the area before the shooting, which happened at about 12:45 p.m. Monday.

  • Suspects remain at large.
  • Wilson said that gang specialists are investing what happened, per NBC News.

Wilson told CNN that the shooting is a sign of how dangerous gun violence can be for people.

  • “My understanding is it was a drive-by shooting, as well as there may have been people on foot,” Wilson said.
  • “I think enough is enough. And I think we need to come together as a community,” Wilson said. “This is a public health crisis.”

