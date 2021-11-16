6 teens are in the hospital after Colorado drive-by shooting. Here’s what we know

Six teenagers are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting at a small park near a high school in Aurora, Colorado, police said Monday.
- The six teens all attend Aurora Central High School.
- One of the students drove himself to the hospital.
- None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, according to NBC News.
Aurora, Colorado, Police Chief Vanessa Wilson told CNN Monday that witnesses saw multiple suspicious vehicles in the area before the shooting, which happened at about 12:45 p.m. Monday.
- Suspects remain at large.
- Wilson said that gang specialists are investing what happened, per NBC News.
Wilson told CNN that the shooting is a sign of how dangerous gun violence can be for people.
- “My understanding is it was a drive-by shooting, as well as there may have been people on foot,” Wilson said.
- “I think enough is enough. And I think we need to come together as a community,” Wilson said. “This is a public health crisis.”
