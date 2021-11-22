Santa Ana Winds bring fire concerns to California ahead of Thanksgiving

A wind advisory has been issued in Southern California for Nov. 21 and Nov 22 as winds reached 60 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

A red flag warning for critical fires, which coincided with the wind advisory, is in effect in Los Angeles and Ventura County.

The warning means that warm temperatures combined with very low humidity and stronger winds can increase the risk of fire danger, per the National Weather Service.

Southern California also issued a dust advisory because of high winds.

Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernadino experienced winds up to 55 mph, per the Los Angeles Times.

Wind gusts at the San Gabriel Mountains reached up to 70 mph.

The report states that Tuesday will bring a break in the wind gusts for most of the regions but they may start again come Wednesday.

“By late Wednesday morning or early afternoon, we start to see another Santa Ana event that goes through at least Saturday and will reach its peak in the evening or Thanksgiving morning,” said Stefanie Sullivan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego, told the Los Angeles Times.

The National Weather Service recommends avoiding any activity that can spark a fire and using extra caution while driving.