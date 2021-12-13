These massive tornadoes ripped through Kentucky. New footage reveals what happened

Devastating storms over the weekend ripped through Kentucky, causing widespread damage at factories, homes and neighborhoods. By Monday, new footage emerged from the tornadoes as the state assessed the damage.

Per The New York Times, at least 90 people were killed by the tornadoes on Friday night, which included 80 people in Kentucky alone.

About 10 people died in Illinois from the storms, too.

Others reportedly lost their life in Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri from the storms, too, according to Sky News.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said over the weekend that the death toll would likely exceed 100 deaths as rescue efforts continue, according to BBC News.

“Nothing that was standing in the direct line of (one) tornado is still standing,” he said.

“We’re still hoping as we move forward for some miracles to find more people,” he said, per BBC News.

President Joe Biden declared a major federal disaster in Kentucky Sunday, saying the state will receive federal aid to help the hardest-hit areas in the state, which saw its most devastating tornado event with these recent storms.

“Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” according to the White House.

Stories emerged over the weekend about what happened during the storms. Social media filled up with footage of the damage, taken by handheld cameras, drone footage and more. We’ve collected a few videos below that show you the widespread damage from the massive Kentucky storms.

CONFIRMED: Monette Manor a nursing home in Monette, Arkansas took a direct hit by a very large tornado & collapsed with patients inside. Docs/RNs are pleading for help. pic.twitter.com/g3HDyYy7bX — Ellen Bacca (@ellenbacca) December 11, 2021