Parents of suspected Michigan shooter charged with involuntary manslaughter. What’s next?

The parents of the suspect in the Oxford High School shooting in Michigan were charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter, per The Associated Press.

Jennifer and James Crumbley were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, per NBC News.

James Crumbley bought the weapon for his son before the shooting.

According to NBC News, Michigan law states that “an involuntary manslaughter charge can be pursued if prosecutors believe someone contributed to a situation where harm or death was high.”

The couple could face 15 years in prison.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, has been charged as an adult with two dozen crimes in the school shooting outside of Detroit, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

Two teachers at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, separately said they had concerns about Crumbley in the days leading up to the shooting.