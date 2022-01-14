 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Prince Andrew stripped of royal patronages and military affiliations as sexual abuse lawsuit moves forward

Queen Elizabeth gave approval for Prince Andrew’s titles and affiliations to be stripped amid sexual abuse lawsuit

By Gitanjali Poonia
Prince Andrew at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England.
Prince Andrew, foreground, walks in the procession ahead of Britain Prince Philip’s funeral at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, April 17, 2021. Andrew has been stripped of his royal and military titles.
Victoria Jones, Associated Press

Britain's Prince Andrew has been stripped of all his royal patronages and military affiliations, with Queen Elizabeth’s approval, per CBS News.

The news comes as a U.S. district judge rejected Andrew’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged he sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

Andrew has denied all allegations and stated that he doesn’t remember ever meeting the then-17-year-old nor does he remember getting his picture taken with her.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Thursday. But he will retain his own title as the Duke of York and will remain a member of the royal family.

Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, indicates that his client may prefer to have a day in court.

“I think it’s very important to Virginia Giuffre that this matter be resolved in a way that vindicates her and vindicates the other victims. I don’t think she has a firm view as to exactly what a solution should be,” he said, per the BBC. “But I think what’s going to be important is that this resolution vindicates her and vindicates the claim she has made.”

On Friday, Giuffre took to Twitter to say that she was “pleased” with the ruling because it would give her “the chance to continue to expose the truth.”

“My goal has always been to show that the rich and powerful are not above the law & must be held accountable,” she said in the tweets, which included appreciation for her legal team and a message of solidarity with the “countless other survivors of sexual abuse & trafficking.”

