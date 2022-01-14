Prince Andrew stripped of royal patronages and military affiliations as sexual abuse lawsuit moves forward

Britain's Prince Andrew has been stripped of all his royal patronages and military affiliations, with Queen Elizabeth’s approval, per CBS News.

The news comes as a U.S. district judge rejected Andrew’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged he sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

Andrew has denied all allegations and stated that he doesn’t remember ever meeting the then-17-year-old nor does he remember getting his picture taken with her.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Thursday. But he will retain his own title as the Duke of York and will remain a member of the royal family.

A statement from Buckingham Palace regarding The Duke of York: pic.twitter.com/OCeSqzCP38 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 13, 2022

Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, indicates that his client may prefer to have a day in court.

“I think it’s very important to Virginia Giuffre that this matter be resolved in a way that vindicates her and vindicates the other victims. I don’t think she has a firm view as to exactly what a solution should be,” he said, per the BBC. “But I think what’s going to be important is that this resolution vindicates her and vindicates the claim she has made.”

On Friday, Giuffre took to Twitter to say that she was “pleased” with the ruling because it would give her “the chance to continue to expose the truth.”

I’m pleased with Judge Kaplan’s ruling yesterday that allows my case against Prince Andrew to go forward. I’m glad I will have the chance to continue to expose the truth & I am deeply grateful to my extraordinary legal team. 1/3 — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) January 14, 2022

“My goal has always been to show that the rich and powerful are not above the law & must be held accountable,” she said in the tweets, which included appreciation for her legal team and a message of solidarity with the “countless other survivors of sexual abuse & trafficking.”