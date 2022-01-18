AT&T and Verizon will pause the new 5G plan. Here’s why

AT&T and Verizon said Tuesday they will delay launching the new 5G wireless service near key airports after some of the country’s biggest airlines complained.

The news: The Biden administration tried to create a deal between the telecommunications companies AT&T and Version with airlines, who had previously complained that 5G services would make flights unsafe, according to ABC News.

AT&T said it would delay turning the new cell towers on around some runaways.

Per ABC News, Verizon said it would launch its 5G service but “we have voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports.”

Flashback: Multiple CEOs of major airline carriers penned a letter to U.S. transportation and economic officials as both Verizon and AT&T planned to launch of the new C-Band 5G service on Wednesday, NBC News reports.

The airlines said the 5G signals might create interference with safety equipment.

“To be blunt, the nation’s commerce will grind to a halt,” the leaders said in a letter, according to The New York Times.

“Immediate intervention is needed to avoid significant operational disruption to air passengers, shippers, supply chain and delivery of needed medical supplies.”

What happened: The airline leaders said economic officials should make sure the 5G technology can’t work within two miles of 50 different airports, according to The New York Times.