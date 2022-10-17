NATO begins nuclear exercises as tensions rise in Russia

NATO announced on Friday that its nations will begin conducting “Steadfast Noon” on Monday, a nuclear exercise involving 14 countries and around 60 different types of aircraft over northwestern Europe. The drills will continue until Oct. 30.

No cause for alarm: NATO emphasized that the event is recurring and “is not linked to any current world events,” and that no live weapons will be used.



Hosted by a different NATO country each year, Steadfast Noon “helps ensure that the Alliance’s nuclear deterrent remains safe, secure and effective,” said Oana Lungescu, a NATO spokesperson.

Details: The B-52 bomber planes involved in the drills will depart from the Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota and will then travel over Belgium — the host country — also passing over the North Sea and the United Kingdom.



The Associated Press notes that the drills were planned well before Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg stated that the drills will proceed, despite international tension, stating that cancellation would send a “very wrong signal,” according to Reuters.

He argued that NATO’s military strength is the “best way to prevent any further escalation of tensions.”

Worth noting: Russia’s annual nuclear exercise, Grom, is supposed to take place at the end of the month, according to CNN.

