Judge says she’s ‘scared’ by Darrell Brooks in Waukesha parade homicide trial

Darrell Brooks, accused of killing six people and injuring more than 60 others during the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade last year, is acting as his own legal defense.

USA Today reported that after Brooks reportedly slammed his fist on the table and stared at Judge Jennifer Dorow on Friday, the judge said, “This man right now is having a stare-down with me. It’s very disrespectful. He pounded his fist. Frankly, it makes me scared.” Brooks has been representing himself “in a trial fraught with his frequent interruptions and outbursts.”

Brooks faces 76 criminal charges. According to Wisconsin Public Radio, Brooks faces six charges of first-degree intentional homicide and is accused of purposefully driving an SUV through crowds during the 2021 parade. The state has shown video evidence of Brooks allegedly driving through the crowds and prosecuting attorneys have questioned more than 30 witnesses.

Fox 6 reported that the six who died are Jackson Sparks, 8; Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

Criminal defense attorney Julius Kim told CBS 58 that Brooks’ defense seemed to be centered around lack of intent as well as positioning himself for lesser charges.

On Monday, according to Fox 6, Brooks rested his defense by default, after he interrupted the judge multiple times and forfeited his right to testify in his case and be cross-examined by the prosecution team. He had said that there was a class action lawsuit regarding the Ford Explorer. When asked by the judge if Brooks intended to call more witnesses, he replied, “maybe tomorrow.”

The judge is finalizing jury instructions.

In the state of Wisconsin, first-degree intentional homicide is a Class A felony. Prosecutors must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the defendant both caused the death of the victim and that the defendant intended to do so. According to Eisenberg Law, this crime carries a mandatory life sentence with it.

