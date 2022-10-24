Leslie Jordan, comedian, writer and actor, is dead at 67

Leslie Jordan, Emmy-award winning actor, writer and comedian, is dead at 67. The “Will & Grace” star died in a single-car accident in Hollywood on Monday, sources told the Los Angeles Times.

Jordan, driving a BMW, crashed into a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood at 9:30 a.m. The comedian was pronounced dead at the scene, officers told the Los Angeles Times. It is unknown if Jordan was killed by the accident or if a medical emergency caused the accident.

Law enforcement sources say it appears Jordan may have lost control of the vehicle before he crashed.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” Sarabeth Schedeen, Jordan’s talent agent, told CNN in a statement.

“Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times,” Schedeen continued. “What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being.”

Who was Leslie Jordan?

The 4-foot-11 comedian moved from his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Hollywood in 1982 to pursue his dreams of acting, according to Variety.

He started out with roles in TV shows such as “The Fall Guy” and “The People Next Door,” and eventually filled the role of Earl Ingram in the award-winning play “Sordid Lives.”

Jordan is best known for his recurring role on the sitcom “Will & Grace,” as Karen’s best friend Beverley Leslie. He also made multiple appearances in the “American Horror Story” franchise.

During the pandemic, Jordan went viral documenting his life at home. For 80 days, the comedian posted twice per day, sharing stories from his acting career, participating in viral TikTok trends and sharing amusing sentiments about quarantine life.

Jordan has also been open about his substance abuse struggles and his journey to being sober for 20 years.

“People say, ‘Well how do you get sober, what’s the best way,’” Jordan said. “Yeah, well 120 days in the jailhouse in Los Angeles. That will sober you up.”