Wednesday, October 26, 2022 
Darrell Brooks, who drove an SUV into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, found guilty of homicide

Darrell Brooks was found guilty on six counts of homicide on Wednesday

Darrell Brooks looks to the prosecution while discussion takes place regarding a Reddit post from someone claiming to be juror posting information critical of Waukesha County officials, during his trial as the jury deliberates in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis., on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Brooks has been found guilty of six counts of homicide.

Darrell Brooks now faces a sentence of life in prison.

According to CNN, Brooks was found guilty of homicide on Wednesday for driving an SUV into Christmas parade attendees in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last November. Six people died and more than 60 were injured as result of Brooks’ action. The sentence associated with homicide convictions in the state of Wisconsin is life in prison.

Brooks had acted as his own defense during the trial.

The Deseret News previously reported that during the trial, the judge said that she was “scared” by Brooks’ behavior, which included slamming his fist on the desk and engaging in a stare down.

The jury deliberated for three hours and 15 minutes before they reached a verdict, according to The Associated Press. Brooks previously pleaded “not guilty by reason of mental disease.” He withdrew the plea before the trial started. During the trial, Brooks did not recognize the court’s jurisdiction and had to be moved into another room to watch the proceedings because of his disruptive behavior. The jury found him guilty on all six counts of homicide.

According to Fox 6, the six victims of the incident are Jackson Sparks, 8; Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

