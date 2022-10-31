Nine arrested following India Morbi bridge collapse, 134 dead

The death toll from the suspension bridge collapse in Morbi, India, has risen to 134 deaths. Of the victims, 30 were children, CNN reports. Many others are hospitalized in critical condition.

The 755-foot-long bridge, in the Indian state of Gujarat, fell into the Machchu River when its cables snapped on Sunday. The Victorian-era bridge had undergone seven months of repairs and had been reopened just four days, according to The New York Times.

As crowds were dumped by the failed bridge into the water, many held onto the collapsed structure for safety, ABC News reported. Others were washed away. Several people were crushed by the bridge as it went crashing down. It is currently unknown how many people were on the bridge when it collapsed.

An estimated 177 people were pulled from the river. There is no official number for how many people are still missing, per The Associated Press. Harsh Sanghvi, the state minister, said that most of the victims are women, teenagers and elderly people.

Officials initially reported that the bridge collapsed under the weight of the crowds. On Monday, police in western India arrested nine people as they investigated the tragedy. Among those arrested were the managers of the bridge operator, Oreva Group, and staff members.

A case was opened by Gujarat authorities against Oreva Group for suspected culpable homicide, attempted culpable homicide and other crimes, according to The Associated Press.

“We won’t let the guilty get away, we won’t spare anyone,” said Inspector-General Ashok Yadav.