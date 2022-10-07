Facebook Twitter
U.S. & World

Migrant crisis puts New York City into state of emergency — here’s why

The mayor of New York City declared a state of emergency after thousands of migrants sent to the city

By Kelsey Nield
Workers erect a hangar-sized tent, Sept. 27, 2022, in the parking lot of Orchard Beach, in the Bronx borough of New York, as temporary shelter for thousands of international migrants.

Workers erect a hangar-sized tent, Sept. 27, 2022, in the parking lot of Orchard Beach, in the Bronx borough of New York, as temporary shelter for thousands of international migrants who have been bused into the Big Apple. New York City’s mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency on Friday, Oct. 7, over the thousands of migrants being sent from southern border states since the spring, saying the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable.”

Julia Nikhinson, Associated Press

New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared the city to be in a state of emergency on Friday after thousands of migrants were transported to the city from southern states.

According to The Guardian, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been transporting migrants to the city, causing the crisis. The Associated Press reports that five to six buses of migrants are still arriving daily.

Adams said the crisis was caused by “human hands.” The mayor criticized Abbott in August for sending migrants to Democrat-led cities, accusing him of using the migrants as pawns, per The Hill.

Republican officials in Texas and Arizona have transported migrants to Democratic states in order to pressure the Biden administration to change immigration and border polices.

Why did the New York City mayor declare a state of emergency?

New York City has not been able to keep up with the demand of resources necessary for the influx of migrants. The Associated Press reports that the demands to provide housing and other resources isn’t sustainable.

The city is still recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the addition of this migrant crisis has added more stress to New York. According to CNN, the mayor called for the state of emergency to respond to the crisis and for federal and state aid to help the migrants.

The New York City mayor said that the city has and will always look out for immigrants, but is currently strained with the pressure and influx of asylum-seekers.

How will New York improve the migrant crisis?

Adams announced a Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center to help migrants and aid them in finding a place to relocate, per The Hill.

The city also has been currently utilizing hotels to shelter migrants, and will be exploring a program to have citizens volunteer to house migrants in their homes.

The city will also be building more humanitarian centers, according to The Associated Press.

