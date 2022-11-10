A student has been arrested for throwing eggs at King Charles III during an official royal visit to Yorkshire.

The protester was a 23-year-old student of the University of York who is now held in custody on suspicion of a public order offense, according to the BBC.

Why eggs were thrown at King Charles?

NBC New York reported that the student was arrested by police after throwing eggs and shouting at King Charles and Camilla, queen consort, as they arrived at Micklegate Bar for an official royal visit to Yorkshire on Nov. 9.

Several police officers were caught confronting the student at the crowd’s barrier on video. The student booed and shouted, “This country was built on the blood of slaves,” as he was being detained, according to the Washington Post.

The crowd began to shout back, “Shame on you” and “God save the King.”

The protester’s name has not yet been released to the public and none of the eggs actually hit the king or the queen consort, according to The Associated Press.

The royal family’s history with slavery

The student’s cries about slavery were a reference to the British royal family’s role in the slave trade.

The Guardian reported that while it is difficult to know just how much money the British royal family spent in supporting the slave trade, they were a vital part in funding and supporting the transportation and exchange of enslaved Africans.

The family’s involvement in the slave trade has come under more intense scrutiny as the topic of reparations for slavery has been a large topic in public discourse over the last few years.

King Charles’ recent encounter with protesters was not the first time members of the British royal family have dealt with backlash this year.

The Washington Post reported, “When Prince William and his wife, Catherine, toured the Caribbean earlier this year, activists called for the monarchy to apologize and support reparations for slavery.”

Why Charles and Camilla were traveling

To begin the new king’s reign following the death of Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles and Camilla were traveling to York as part of a tour to visit many spots in the U.K.

Hello! magazine reported that the tour began in London and since then, Charles has traveled all over England, bringing him to York. After visiting many spots in England, the king is set to travel to Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

After stopping at Micklegate Bar, Charles and Camilla went to the city’s cathedral, York Minster, to unveil a statue of the king’s mother in honor of her 70 years on the throne, according to NBC New York.

