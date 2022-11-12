Two historic military planes crash midair at Dallas airshow

Two historic military airplanes collided in midair on Saturday around 1:20 p.m. at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow in Dallas, Texas, on Friday, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.
The news: The planes involved in the crash were a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra, which collided and then plummeted to the ground, per NBC.
- Officials state that the reason for the collision is currently unknown and that the incident is currently under investigation.
- It is unknown how many people were on each of the planes.
Details: Paul Martin, a member of the Army Air Forces Historical Association, told The New York Times that having either of the planes in flying condition was a rare occurrence.
- He stated that the Flying Fortress plane was a bomber airplane, capable of fitting up to 10 or 11 people, and the Kingcobra was a single-pilot fighter plane.
- Airshow attendees stated that the crash was rare, and not something usually seen at airshows such as this one, according to NBC.
- The Dallas Executive Airport, where the airshow was being held, will be closed for the duration of the investigation, NBC reported.