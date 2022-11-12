Facebook Twitter
Two historic military planes crash midair at Dallas airshow

Officials report that it is currently unknown how many people were on each of the planes

By Ashley Nash
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport are shown in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

LM Otero, Associated Press

Two historic military airplanes collided in midair on Saturday around 1:20 p.m. at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow in Dallas, Texas, on Friday, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

The news: The planes involved in the crash were a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra, which collided and then plummeted to the ground, per NBC.

  • Officials state that the reason for the collision is currently unknown and that the incident is currently under investigation.
  • It is unknown how many people were on each of the planes.

Details: Paul Martin, a member of the Army Air Forces Historical Association, told The New York Times that having either of the planes in flying condition was a rare occurrence.

  • He stated that the Flying Fortress plane was a bomber airplane, capable of fitting up to 10 or 11 people, and the Kingcobra was a single-pilot fighter plane.
  • Airshow attendees stated that the crash was rare, and not something usually seen at airshows such as this one, according to NBC.
  • The Dallas Executive Airport, where the airshow was being held, will be closed for the duration of the investigation, NBC reported.
