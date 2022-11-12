Two historic military planes crash midair at Dallas airshow

Two historic military airplanes collided in midair on Saturday around 1:20 p.m. at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow in Dallas, Texas, on Friday, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

The news: The planes involved in the crash were a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra, which collided and then plummeted to the ground, per NBC.



Officials state that the reason for the collision is currently unknown and that the incident is currently under investigation.

It is unknown how many people were on each of the planes.

Details: Paul Martin, a member of the Army Air Forces Historical Association, told The New York Times that having either of the planes in flying condition was a rare occurrence.

