Russia-Ukraine update: Zelenskyy visits Kherson and investigators find over 400 war crimes

Ukraine forces took back the southern region of Kherson on Friday after Russia retreated. Residents in Kherson were seen celebrating in the streets once Ukraine troops entered the city.

According to The New York Times, withdrawing from Kherson is a significant blow to the Kremlin.

During the invasion, Russia captured Kherson early in the war, which had been crucial for the Kremlin, since the region is a vital port to the Black Sea, per the Deseret News. In September President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed the Ukraine region illegally.

Here’s what is going on in the war now.

Kherson gets a surprise visit from President Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled unannounced to Kherson on Monday morning, per CNBC. The freedom of Kherson has been a huge success for Ukraine, and the Ukraine president’s appearance speaks to that.

The Ukraine leader told the celebrating crowds in Kherson, “This is the beginning of the end of the war,” per The Washington Post. Zelenksyy also acknowledged those who died to get to this point in the war and that the cost of this victory was paid in Ukrainian blood.

Zelenskyy thanked Western allies for their support and how it has made a difference in the war, per Axios.

Asked why he decided to visit Kherson in such a dangerous situation, President Zelensky said he wanted to show support for local residents and make clear Ukraine is coming back forever. And watermelons. pic.twitter.com/gUnps0GbGl — Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 14, 2022

Zelenskyy accuses Russian troops of war crimes

Under Russian occupation, Zelenskyy accused Moscow’s forces of war crimes and killing civilians in Kherson, according to The Guardian. Residents of Kherson reported to The New York Times of citizens being abducted, tortured and killed, and children being deported.

Zelenskyy said that investigators have documented over 400 war crimes and found the bodies of civilians. According to the BBC, Russia has denied that its forces have targeted civilians.

CIA director warns Russia against the use of nuclear weapons

Central Intelligence Agency Director William J. Burns met with his Russian counterpart to caution against the use of nuclear weapons. The meeting took place in Ankara, the Turkish capital, per Reuters.

The White House said that Burns spoke with the head of Russia’s foreign intelligence, Sergei Naryshkin.

A National Security Council spokesperson told CNN that Burns did not conduct negotiations, but discussed the consequences of escalating the war with nuclear statics.

