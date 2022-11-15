The world’s 8 billionth person was born Tuesday, according to the United Nation’s population division.

The forecast also predicted that the global population would reach 8.5 billion by 2030 as life expectancy rises.

The U.N. described the increase within the global population as “a testament to achievements in public health and medicine,” according to CBS News.

Global population reaches 8 billion Tuesday

Worldometers reported that the global population is now 8 billion as of Nov. 15.

John Wilmoth, director of the U.N. Population Division of DESA, emphasized in a news conference in July that the importance of the occasion was the number and not the date at which the number was achieved.

“We do not pretend that that’s the actual date ... and we think that the uncertainty is at least plus or minus a year,” Wilmoth said, according to The Associated Press.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the year 2022 is now considered a “milestone year” with “the birth of the Earth’s 8 billionth inhabitant.”

“This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates,” Guterres said in a statement.

“At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another.”

Where is this population growth coming from?

The current population growth is shown to be concentrated in Africa and South Asia, according to the U.N. report.

The population growth between now and 2050 will primarily come out of Pakistan, India, Ethiopia, Egypt, Congo, Tanzania, Nigeria and the Philippines, according to CBS News.

CNBC reported that while the global population is at the highest it has ever been, the population is increasing at the slowest rate since the 1950s. They attribute the slow rate of increase to families having less children today than they did in 1950.

Five years after the United Nations was formed in the 1950s, the world population was 2.6 billion. In 1987 the population grew to 5 billion, and in 1999, the population came to 6 billion people, according to the U.N. forecast.

Has life expectancy changed?

The Wall Street Journal reported that life expectancy has increased almost nine years since 1990, when life expectancy in 2019 was 72.8 years. This number dropped to 71 years in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current life expectancy in 2022 is 72.98 years, which is a 0.24% increase from 2021, according to Macrotrends.

CBS News reported that another notable finding within the report was that there are slightly more men than women in the world today.