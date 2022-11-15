Jay Leno suffers third-degree burns in car fire, may need skin grafts

Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” from a car fire in Los Angeles on Sunday. The former “Tonight Show” host is in stable condition.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said in a statement, per Variety.

Leno spoke with TMZ on Monday from his hospital bed. The comedian said he was fixing a clogged fuel line on his 1907 White Steamed Car on Saturday when a fuel leak sprayed gasoline on his face and hands. In the same moment, a spark triggered an explosion and Leno was set on fire.

Luckily, Leno’s friend quickly came to his rescue and put out the flames.

The 72-year-old is currently recovering at the Grossman Burn Center. According to a statement from Grossman Burn Center, Leno is “in good humor and touched by all the inquiries into his condition,” and he wants everyone to know he is in “the best burn center in the United States.”

According to TMZ, Leno suffered from third-degree burns. The left side of his face and hands were badly burned and he may require skin grafts. His eyes and ears were not harmed.

He is expected to remain in the hospital for at least five more days, and his engagements for the next two weeks are canceled.

Leno has a vast collection of exotic cars and motorcycles. His garage is 122,000 square feet. He currently hosts the show “Jay Leno’s Garage” on CNBC.