Rare record-breaking snowstorm hits New York

The Great Lakes are experiencing rare and extreme snowfall right before Thanksgiving.

The National Weather Service announced that the heavy snowfall, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, “will produce near zero visibility, nearly impossible travel, damage to infrastructure, and paralyze the hardest-hit communities.”

Storm warnings have been issued in Michigan and New York as well as areas around Lake Ontario and Lake Michigan.

Some parts of Buffalo, New York, have already received over 37 inches of snow, breaking the one-day December 1995 record of 33.9 inches, according to The Weather Channel.

These areas are undergoing a “lake effect snow event.”

What is ‘lake effect snow’?

In this scenario, “dry, freezing air picks up moisture and heat as it moves along warmer lake water. This causes some of the lake water to evaporate into the air, causing the air to be warmer and wetter. As the air cools and moves from the lake, it dumps all the moisture on the ground. When it’s cold enough, it results in a massive dumping of snow,” according to The Washington Post.

If the temperature difference is big, then it can produce a heavy storm.

State of emergency declared in New York

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties in the Buffalo and Watertown area on Thursday. Meanwhile, the New York State Thruway, stretching 200 miles, is closed.

”I can’t stress enough the need for anyone in the path of this dangerous snowstorm to take action to prepare for several days of heavy snow, wind, dangerous travel conditions and the potential for power outages,” said New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray, according to a press release.

“New Yorkers are familiar with this kind of weather, but it’s our first major snowstorm of the season, so let’s please be careful, do your shopping and other errands now before the heavy snow starts falling, if you can, and touch base with friends and neighbors to make sure they are ready for the storm, too.”

According to The Weather Channel, 14 fatalities have occurred as hundreds of roofs collapsed and roads became unusable.

Probably not a good idea to try and drive through Hamburg NY right now. 37” of #snow on the ground will stop any vehicle. Don’t get stranded. Stay home! #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/mtpGX5OCQN — Mark Margavage (@MeteoMark) November 18, 2022

Nearly six million people in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are under alerts, per the report.